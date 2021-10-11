CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students return to YES Prep Southwest Secondary Monday after shooting that injured principal

 3 days ago

Students at YES Prep Secondary must look forward now as they returned to classes on Monday for the first time since a former student opened fire on campus and wounded the school's principal.

Counselors and emotional support dogs were at the school to help students and staff with the return after the shooting on Oct. 1.

Dexter Kelsey, 25, is accused of pulling the trigger at the school over a grudge against a staffer, authorities said.

The gunfire broke the glass of the building's doors and injured principal Eric Espinosa, police said.

"YES Prep is a community that hurts together and heals together," YES Prep representatives said in a statement earlier this month. "Thank you for the support you've shown the staff and students at Southwest."

Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in connection with the incident.

Anyone who needs to talk about what they're feeling is urged to reach out for counseling using the school's website.

