Far Cry 6 has such a huge arsenal that it can be hard to know where to start – and even when you find a weapon you like, you’ll need to spend a ton of time tinkering with it so that it fits your loadout *just right*. There are 49 Unique Weapons, and some of these are the best weapons in Far Cry 6. Here are the 10 best Unique Weapons in Far Cry 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO