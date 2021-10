The Raiders tough opening schedule continues as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The best coast for football so far in this young NFL season has been the west coast. Not only are NFC West teams doing well, as two of the last five undefeated teams are in that division, but the AFC West has been dominating. The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are tied on top of the division both with a 3-0 record.

