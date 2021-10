The Arkansas High School Band will be hosting and performing in the Region 2 Marching Assessment Competition on Tuesday, October 19. The marching competition will take place at Razorback stadium at 5 PM. Eleven high school bands from the southwest region of the state of Arkansas will be representing their schools at the event. Each band will present a five to eight-minute performance that will be assessed by an expert judging panel. Judges will rate the bands’ music, marching, brass, woodwind, percussion, and color guard performances.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 HOURS AGO