A Physical Freak and Gentle Giant, Haloti Ngata Emotional About Ring of Honor Induction
On Monday night, Haloti Ngata will take his rightful place alongside Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and the other all-time great defenders in the Ravens' Ring of Honor. But when Ngata watches the unveiling in M&T Bank Stadium, he'll be thinking of his parents first and foremost. It was his father, Solomone, and mother, Olga, who he always tried to live up to. Now their family name will hang in the stadium where their son starred.www.baltimoreravens.com
