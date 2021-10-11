Feds want plutonium pit production lawsuit in SC dismissed

Buy Now A poster showing the canceled Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site. The poster, with an original photo by High Flyer, was on display at a Savannah River Site Watch public forum. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The federal government has asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by nuclear policy and community groups that alleges environmental regulations were ducked in pursuit of plans to produce mass amounts of nuclear weapon cores, also known as plutonium pits.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Energy, the secretary of energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and its leader on Sept. 27 filed the request for dismissal in South Carolina district court, saying the groups lacked standing and cautioning the judiciary not to embroil itself in a matter of congressional politics and executive authority.

“Few matters cut as close to the core of Article I and Article II powers as the realms of foreign policy, national security, and defense — all of which are implicated by the political decision to maintain an effective nuclear arsenal,” the request reads.

Judicial intervention, the attorneys seemed to suggest in filings, could risk the U.S. nuclear arsenal as well as the country’s international posture.

Savannah River Site Watch and its director, Tom Clements, the Gullah Geechee Sea Island Coalition, Nuclear Watch New Mexico and Tri-Valley CAREs filed the lawsuit in late June, after months of lobbying and warnings.

The coalition, represented by the S.C. Environmental Law Project, is seeking to prevent the Energy Department from moving forward with its plutonium pit production strategy until environmental consequences are more-thoroughly reviewed. Such an analysis could take months or years to complete — a time-consuming task for an endeavor already on a nigh-impossible schedule.

“DOE’s rushed planning to unnecessarily expand nuclear bomb production has already resulted in a massive cost increase and significant delays in the SRS plutonium bomb plant,” Clements said over the summer. “While more delays and cost increases appear likely, it is essential that DOE slow down and comply with requisite environmental laws before jumping into ill-conceived plans to expand plutonium pit production which would be a key part of a dangerous new nuclear arms race.”

The National Nuclear Security Administration is planning two plutonium pit factories: one in New Mexico, at Los Alamos National Laboratory near Santa Fe, and one in South Carolina, at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

Each is expected to make dozens of the warhead components every year. But current information shows the South Carolina hub, a recapitalized Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, will not meet its 2030 deadline and could cost billions of dollars more than initially projected.

The federal government contends it has done its due diligence and denies violating the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to study the environmental effects of proposed actions before making decisions.