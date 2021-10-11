CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Colter's fun run leads to serious fundraising – and a new playground

By Evan Robinson-Johnson
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Cougars just got a serious recess upgrade. Colter Elementary School on Monday unveiled its new playground, paid for by a RunTober fundraiser. The students ran for that support — hundreds of laps backed by donations from families and friends. In total, they raised $90,000 over two years, with half the funds going to construction of the new playground and the other half allocated to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics projects, as well as additional playground equipment.

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Jackson, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Society
City
Boulder, WY
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Fundraisers#Fundraising#Fun Run#Charity#Cougars#Colter Elementary School#Runtober#Pto

Comments / 0

Community Policy