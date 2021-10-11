U.K. police taking ‘no further action’ against Prince Andrew after reviewing Virginia Giuffre evidence
British police have decided not to take any further action against Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, after reviewing evidence presented to a U.S. court by an American woman who claims the royal sexually assaulted her as a minor. Over the summer, London’s Metropolitan Police looked at the evidence presented by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with Andrew.www.winknews.com
Comments / 0