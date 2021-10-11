CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

U.K. police taking ‘no further action’ against Prince Andrew after reviewing Virginia Giuffre evidence

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish police have decided not to take any further action against Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, after reviewing evidence presented to a U.S. court by an American woman who claims the royal sexually assaulted her as a minor. Over the summer, London’s Metropolitan Police looked at the evidence presented by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with Andrew.

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a bold purple suit for visit to Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a bold purple, two-piece suit during a visit to Northern Ireland today (29 September). The Duchess wore tailored suit trousers and a double breasted suit jacket in a coordinating purple by Emilia Wickstead. She wore paired the suit with a black turtle neck top and accessorised the look with a simple black clutch bag and textured, waved pony tail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#British Royal Family#Uk#American#Metropolitan Police#Cbs News
abc7ny.com

UK lawmaker David Amess stabbed in eastern England has died

LONDON -- A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy