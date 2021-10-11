CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve Put Himself In “Massive Artistic Danger” Taking On ‘Blade Runner 2049’ But “Would Love To” Return

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been several years since Denis Villeneuve released “Blade Runner 2049.” At the time, the film was going to be Villeneuve’s big blockbuster franchise breakout, coming off acclaimed, but decidedly more mid-budget fare. Well, ‘2049’ hit with some critical raves but the box office was far from a success, seemingly sending the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise back to the shelf to gather dust. And according to Villeneuve, he was well aware of the “danger” taking on such a huge, complicated franchise project, and he’s just happy people still want him to make films now.

