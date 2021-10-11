Denis Villeneuve Put Himself In “Massive Artistic Danger” Taking On ‘Blade Runner 2049’ But “Would Love To” Return

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Joblo), Dune director Denis Villeneuve said he would love to direct a James Bond movie at some point in his career. He said: “Frankly, the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love one day to make a James Bond movie. It’s a character that I’ve been with since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and honestly unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.“

