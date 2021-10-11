Kentucky football: WR Josh Ali 'doubtful' for Georgia, says Mark Stoops

The Kentucky offense faces its greatest challenge of the 2021 season when it travels to Athens this weekend, and it just got even more difficult. The Wildcats are expected to be without wide receiver Josh Ali. During his Monday press conference, Kentucky head coach said that Ali is “doubtful” for this weekend’s game against the Bulldogs. That is a big loss for the Wildcats because Ali is the team’s second-leading receiver so far with 17 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown. Only Wan'Dale Robinson has been more productive for Kentucky.