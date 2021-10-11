CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky football: WR Josh Ali 'doubtful' for Georgia, says Mark Stoops

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky offense faces its greatest challenge of the 2021 season when it travels to Athens this weekend, and it just got even more difficult. The Wildcats are expected to be without wide receiver Josh Ali. During his Monday press conference, Kentucky head coach said that Ali is “doubtful” for this weekend’s game against the Bulldogs. That is a big loss for the Wildcats because Ali is the team’s second-leading receiver so far with 17 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown. Only Wan'Dale Robinson has been more productive for Kentucky.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Hot Take: Kentucky's Mark Stoops is leading candidate for coach of year

Editor's note: 247Sports reporter Brandon Marcello offers his instant (over)reactions to college football's hottest storylines, upsets and trends every week. Does he believe in everything he says? Does it matter? Like you, he's thinking it, too. You can read all of Marcello's takes in his weekly CFB Overreactions column. Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops previews Kentucky vs. LSU

For the second time in his career, Mark Stoops has his Kentucky Wildcats sitting at 5-0 and ranked in the top 25 as the month of October gets rolling. After upsetting the Florida Gators this past weekend, Stoops now has his sights set on the LSU Tigers, who may be 3-2, but they’ve got the firepower to hang with just about anyone in the SEC.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Robinson
Person
Mark Stoops
Lexington Herald-Leader

Here’s what Mark Stoops had to say after Kentucky’s upset victory over Florida

The Kentucky football team defeated Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986 on Saturday night, delivering a 20-13 upset victory over the No. 10 Gators. The Wildcats got an early touchdown from Wan’Dale Robinson and got several big plays from their defense and special teams — including a blocked field goal by Josh Paschal that was returned by freshman Trevin Wallace for a touchdown — and kept Florida out of the end zone on the last possession.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

A salty Dan Mullen says he was not outcoached by Mark Stoops

The Kentucky Wildcats got a program-shifting 20-13 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday to improve to 5-0 on the season. Mark Stoops has done a fantastic job building this program to level it is at now, and he deserves a ton of credit. Saturday night was another example of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kentucky football: Mark Stoops talks what his team should be ranked after win over No. 10 Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the season after last night's 20-13 win over No. 10 Florida. The Gators are now 3-2 on the year with losses to Alabama and Kentucky. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis completed seven of 17 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. paced the offense with 19 carries for 99 yards and one touchdown. Wan'Dale Robinson caught four of Levis' completed passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Wildcats#Lsu#Ap#Tigers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops on Josh Paschal's play against Florida: 'He was incredible'

One look at the field after the game was also you needed to see to know that Kentucky’s win over Florida on Saturday night was a huge deal in Lexington. The Wildcats hadn’t beaten the Gators at home since 1986 and the crowd stormed the field at Kroger Stadium in celebration after the 20-13 victory.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops rips officials after series of calls against Kentucky in Florida game

Mark Stoops let the officiating crew of the Kentucky-Florida game have it on Saturday night. In the third quarter, UK was angry with how the refs called two pass plays. On a deep Kentucky pass, the refs held their whistles despite evident contact with the Florida defender. On the following series, a Kentucky defensive back was flagged for pass interference on a ticky-tack call.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops shows off barista skills

We all know Mark Stoops is a big coffee guy, but did you know he has his own espresso machine and milk frother at work? During an appearance on KSR’s “Pin It Deep” podcast, Stoops took Max Duffy, Miles Butler, and Brent Wainscott behind the scenes at the football training center to show off his barista skills. He also professed his love for skim milk, which a South Carolina fan unknowingly hit right on the nose at SEC Nation a few weeks back.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ESPN

Mark Stoops has brought winning -- and fun -- back to Kentucky football

THE HISTORY OF Kentucky Wildcats football is an encyclopedia of what-ifs and almost. What if Bear Bryant hadn't reached an impasse with Adolph Rupp and UK administrators and stayed in Lexington longer than eight seasons? What if Marty Moore had taken a knee against Clemson in the 1993 Peach Bowl? What if Mike Leach had stayed as Tim Couch's offensive coordinator for a third year? What if Jared Lorenzen had hung on to the ball against Florida in 2003? What if the Wildcats hadn't lost to South Carolina in 2007, the week before their upset win over No. 1 LSU?
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy