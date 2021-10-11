Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Set to miss opener
Guentzel (not injury related) will not be available against the Lightning on Tuesday. Guentzel just returned to practice Monday following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him sitting out the season opener. Once back up to game speed, the 27-year-old winger should rejoin the top line with Jeff Carter and figures to be in the hunt for the 40-goal mark with a full 82-game season at his disposal.www.cbssports.com
