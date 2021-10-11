Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Set to miss opener

For preseason game five out of six, the Penguins are hitting the road. Most of their NHL core and key players are staying behind. Here’s the group that will be playing:. Interestingly, to pull this lineup, Pittsburgh actually recalled four players (forwards Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen, as well as defensemen Niclas Almari and Taylor Fedun) from the AHL training camp. Not much to see here, just a short-term move in order to not bring players like Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter, Kris Letang or Brian Dumoulin on the road for a extra trip.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO