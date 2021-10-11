CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Set to miss opener

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Guentzel (not injury related) will not be available against the Lightning on Tuesday. Guentzel just returned to practice Monday following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him sitting out the season opener. Once back up to game speed, the 27-year-old winger should rejoin the top line with Jeff Carter and figures to be in the hunt for the 40-goal mark with a full 82-game season at his disposal.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Jake Guentzel Enters COVID-19 Protocol With Positive Test

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered protocol, the team confirmed Sunday morning. The Athletic’s Rob Rossi reports that due to protocol measures, Guentzel will be available for Pittsburgh’s season opener on October 12 against Tampa Bay so long as he doesn’t have more than two failed tests moving forward.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel asymptomatic following positive covid-19 test

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been asymptomatic since testing positive for covid-19, according to coach Mike Sullivan. Should Guentzel remain asymptomatic, he could potentially be allowed to be removed from isolation and rejoin his teammates in advance of the team’s season-opening road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 13.
NHL
chatsports.com

Penguins bring four players back, set lineup for Thursday @Detroit

For preseason game five out of six, the Penguins are hitting the road. Most of their NHL core and key players are staying behind. Here’s the group that will be playing:. Interestingly, to pull this lineup, Pittsburgh actually recalled four players (forwards Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen, as well as defensemen Niclas Almari and Taylor Fedun) from the AHL training camp. Not much to see here, just a short-term move in order to not bring players like Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter, Kris Letang or Brian Dumoulin on the road for a extra trip.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby to miss Penguins' season opener vs. Lightning

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up their 2021-2022 regular season on Tuesday against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and they'll do so without future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby. According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the eight-time All-Star will miss the season-opener due to ongoing recovery from wrist...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Jeff Carter
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: ZAR & Guentzel COVID Updates, Zohorna Wants a Goal

Give Radim Zohorna credit. He’s easing his way into the English language, and there can be some interpretation necessary when speaking with the big 6-foot-6 Pittsburgh Penguins prospect. Tuesday night, the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, and it could be one of the last shots Zohorna...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jake Guentzel returns to practice for the first time since COVID-19 diagnosis

Just before the Penguins packed their bags and boarded a plane for the season-opener in Florida, the club received some encouraging news. Forward Jake Guentzel skated with the full-team group in the final practice of training camp at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday. It marked the first time Guentzel has participated in a full team setting since he tested positive for COVID-19.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby returns to practice; status for season opener unknown

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left wrist in early September. The two-time Hart Trophy winner, who had been dealing with the wrist injury for years, opted for surgery after all minimally invasive options had been exhausted. At the time of the procedure, the Penguins said he'd be out at least six weeks.
NHL
NHL

Breaking Down the Penguins Roster Heading into Opening Night

That's what Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told his team on Day 1 of training camp when it came to competition for roster spots and playing time heading into the 2021-22 campaign. "The reality of pro hockey is that some guys are going to play their way off the roster,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Hunt
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What will the Penguins look like to open the season?

The Pittsburgh Penguins will see something familiar Tuesday night. A banner is being raised to celebrate a championship. But they’ll be spectators for that event. The host Tampa Bay Lightning will be the ones celebrated for winning the Stanley Cup championship in July. Four years removed from their most recent...
NHL
Warren Times Observer

Penguins in for eye-opening experience without Crosby, Malkin

That’s how long it has been since the Pittsburgh Penguins started a National Hockey League season without Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin in the lineup. That roster included 38-year-old Mario Lemieux and the team’s leading scorer was defenseman Dick Tarnstrom with 52 points. Adding Malkin and then Crosby in the...
NHL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Opening Night Predictions: Penguins at Lightning, Kraken at Golden Knights

NHL Opening Night is here! After a long offseason, hockey is back. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out the 2020-21 NHL season by lifting the Stanley Cup and they’ll open the 2021-22 season by raising their banner. The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to spoil, but don’t have a healthy roster. In the nightcap, the expansion draft darlings face off as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken for their first game.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Jarry has 26 saves, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2 in opener

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also...
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Penguins boost forward position ahead of opener, add vet Brian Boyle

The Pittsburgh Penguins settled their roster Tuesday, hours before their season opener on the road with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The club signed forward Brian Boyle to a one-year contract and recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. In addition, forward Evgeni Malkin (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve, forward Sidney Crosby (wrist) was put on injured non-roster status and forward Zach Aston-Reese was added to the NHL's COVID protocol list.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (wrist) to miss season opener

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play in Tuesday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he told Steve Levy in an interview that aired on Monday Night Football. Crosby, 34, made the trip to Tampa Bay and has begun practicing with the team, but he is still recovering...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Aston-Reese ruled out vs Tampa

Sidney Crosby joined the Penguins in practice on Monday, after also being with the team during their morning gameday skate on Saturday (the Pens had a scheduled off day on Sunday). Crosby will be traveling with the club for their road trip to start the season in Tampa on Tuesday and then across the Sunshine State to play on Thursday in Sunrise, but the captain is not expect to play in either game.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning fall 6-2 to Penguins, lose first opener in seven years

The opening puck drop of the NHL season is always an optimistic time. One that elicits a euphoric sense of ‘what could be’, and the first game of the 2021-2022 NHL season was no different. For the Tampa Bay Lightning, it opened a new chapter for a franchise marching toward the fabled term of a dynasty. For the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was an early glimpse of what their roster looks like sans Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin; a premise that every year inches closer to reality.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Dominik Simon: Collects decisive goal in opener

Simon scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay. Simon struck at the 11:32 mark of the third period, flicking a long shot from the point that deflected off a Tampa Bay defenseman to give the Penguins a 3-0 edge. Simon went 11 games without a point with Calgary in 2020-21 before returning to the franchise he spent his first five NHL seasons with.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy