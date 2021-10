We’re excited about this year’s format for the Reader Awards and it seems you are too. Your nominations are in, so we sat down with Scott Belshaw from our Awards Sponsor, Kona Bikes, to have a chat about some of the names that have been thrown into the hat. Next week we’ll be revealing the finalists that you can vote for, but we thought we’d hype up the suspense with a few name drops and a bit of discussion about who you had been putting forward for the different awards.

BICYCLES ・ 6 DAYS AGO