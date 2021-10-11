How to take a hearing test and create an audiogram with your iPhone and AirPods
Learn how to create an audiogram for importing on your iPhone and iPad so you can map your AirPods or other compatible headphones to your personal hearing profile. An audiogram displays the results of a pure-tone audiometry test. In its essence, an audiogram shows how loud sounds need to be for you to pick them up. The result of an audiogram test is an average for each ear, based on these four frequencies: 500Hz, 1kHz, 2kHz and 4kHZ.www.idownloadblog.com
