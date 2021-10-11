Super Bowls

Coachella Valley Breakfast Bowl at Twenty6 in La Quinta. Have you heard about the bowl trend? Not the retro haircut or America’s favorite pastime involving an alley and pins — we mean food bowls: multilayered meals usually heavy on healthful ingredients with varying textures like grains, proteins, and colorful veggies that you can customize with seasonal produce and a mix of flavor profiles and global influences. Photos of these bombshell bowls have become a social media staple as foodies drool over the vivacious variations created around the world.