'The Last Duel' reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Twenty-five years after writing “Good Will Hunting,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting to write the new Ridley Scott medieval drama “The Last Duel.”www.fox32chicago.com
Twenty-five years after writing “Good Will Hunting,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting to write the new Ridley Scott medieval drama “The Last Duel.”www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0