'The Last Duel' reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ridley Scott’s medieval #MeToo drama The Last Duel opens big as it sets the stage for a 1386 duel to the death between two armored combatants on horseback. Just as the first blow is about to be struck, the story cuts to 26 years earlier, when the two combatants, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) fought side by side in the Hundred Years’ War. With that temporal shift, the movie’s point of view changes as well, as a title promises us “the truth according to Jean de Carrouges.” Instead of a Gladiator-style battle epic, it seems, we have entered a Rashomon-inflected psychological thriller where the same event will be reconstructed from three different points of view.

