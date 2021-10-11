CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Last Duel' reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

By Jake Hamilton
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five years after writing “Good Will Hunting,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting to write the new Ridley Scott medieval drama “The Last Duel.”

at40.com

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Hand-In-Hand For Private Event In L.A.

For weeks, it’s been reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be spending the fall season apart as they jumpstart filming obligations, but it doesn’t seem that the conflicting schedules have gone into effect just yet. On Sunday (October 3), the pop sensation, 52, and the actor, 49, were...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Matt Damon
CinemaBlend

JLO Shares Sweet Photo Supporting Ben Affleck’s Movie Premiere

It’s always nice to see people in a relationship support each other. When one has a busy career it can be easy to get wrapped up in it and forget when your significant other also is doing something they care about. While Jennifer Lopez is one of those celebrities that seems to always be working on 12 different projects at once, she’s still able to take time out to support Ben Affleck when he has a major movie release.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Duel#Good Will Hunting
d1softballnews.com

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer present the new Ridley Scott movie

October 14 will arrive in our rooms The Last Duel, the latest effort of Ridley Scott. Played by the Oscar winner Matt Damon, from the two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Story of a marriage, BlacKkKlansman), by the Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy – Hero for Game) and the two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Will Hunting – Rebel genius), the film brings the book by Eric Jager The Last Duel – The Last Duel.
MOVIES
Slate

Matt Damon. Ben Affleck. A Medieval #MeToo Story. What Could Go Wrong?

Ridley Scott’s medieval #MeToo drama The Last Duel opens big as it sets the stage for a 1386 duel to the death between two armored combatants on horseback. Just as the first blow is about to be struck, the story cuts to 26 years earlier, when the two combatants, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) fought side by side in the Hundred Years’ War. With that temporal shift, the movie’s point of view changes as well, as a title promises us “the truth according to Jean de Carrouges.” Instead of a Gladiator-style battle epic, it seems, we have entered a Rashomon-inflected psychological thriller where the same event will be reconstructed from three different points of view.
MOVIES
ABC News

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk collaborating on screenplay after more than 20 years

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are talking about what it was like writing together more than 20 years after they won an Academy Award for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay. The longtime friends, who earned the best original screenplay Oscar in 1998, teamed up once again -- this time with award-winning screenwriter Nicole Holofcener -- to co-write the screenplay of the upcoming historical drama, "The Last Duel."
CELEBRITIES
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘The Last Duel’ Starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver

Four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott knows his way around historical epics, with 2000’s Gladiator remaining his best to date. 2021’s The Last Duel, based on true events and loaded with A-list stars, isn’t quite in the same league as Gladiator but does come in a close second among all of Scott’s ventures into historical territory.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Last Duel: Jodie Comer and Matt Damon Talk Working With Ridley Scott

The Last Duel is being released this weekend and will feature the long-awaited reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who penned the script together alongside Nicole Holofcener, making it their first writing project since Good Will Hunting. Damon and Affleck star in the movie alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, and it currently has an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 60 reviews. The Last Duel was helmed by Ridley Scott, who is known for directing Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, and more. Recently, ComicBook.com took part in a press conference for The Last Duel, and Damon and Comer both spoke about working with the iconic director.
MOVIES
CultureMap Dallas

Shifting viewpoints make for compelling story in Matt Damon-led The Last Duel

It’s easy to forget now, but when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting in 1997, neither actor was well-known. Both had had supporting roles in a previous films, but their shared Oscar for Best Original Screenplay gave them the boost they needed, and now it’s difficult to think of them as anything but huge movie stars. Their collective skills are brought together again in a wholly unexpected way in The Last Duel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck Advises Tye Sheridan in Trailer for George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’

Amazon Studios dropped the full-length trailer for its coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney. The movie, which is based on novelist J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir of the same name, depicts the life of a fatherless boy, played by Daniel Ranieri in his childhood years, growing up on Long Island. The trailer begins with a young J.R. learning lessons from his Uncle Charlie, portrayed by Ben Affleck, who works as a bartender.  “Okay, two rules. I’m never gonna let you win. And I’m gonna always tell you the truth,” Uncle Charlie tells J.R. in the clip which also shows the...
MOVIES
