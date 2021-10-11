CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...

Matt Howard
3d ago

To everyone whose skeptical of the Covid Vax because the think it doesn't work if you need a booster at 6 months. I know everyone is a research expert now, but have you ever looked up how long the Flu vaccine is effective? I'll save you a little time, 5-6 months. It's suggested you get the flu vaccine at the end of October and flu season is most prevelant December and February, but activity can last as late as May. It is possible to get the flu even if you receive a dose of flu vaccine. Flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness between 40% and 60%. Can You Still Spread the Flu After Getting the Flu Vaccine?Yes, you can.Remember, even people who have been vaccinated can contract the flu virus and are at risk of spreading the flu. Does any of this sound familiar? The flu vaccine also has a list of serious side effects, just search web MD and you can find that long list.

deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Senator Urges People to Prepare for Worse from Vaccine Coercion

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson writes for the Federalist about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine coercion. Like President Biden, who said in December 2020, “I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” I was opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the start. Unlike President Biden, I haven’t flip-flopped.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

518 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

At least 518 fully vaccinated residents in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. The breakthrough COVID-19 deaths took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021, according to the data updated Oct. 8 by the state’s Department of Health. The breakthrough deaths account for 7% of Pennsylvania’s 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The New York Times

FDA Panel Recommends a Moderna Booster for Many Americans

A man receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in Philadelphia on May 10, 2021. (Rachel Wisniewski/The New York Times) A key advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for many of the vaccine’s recipients, at least six months after a second dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Land Line Media

OSHA COVID-19 vaccine rule goes to White House

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule regarding a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees is under review at the White House. Although there are no specific details on what the rule will be, the step means that a formal release is likely in the coming weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
MinnPost

What’s wrong with the claim that vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 just as readily as the unvaccinated

Early this summer, as the number of Minnesotans reaching full vaccination status increased rapidly and COVID-19 case numbers dropped, things seemed to be looking better in the pandemic forecast. Many Minnesotans who hadn’t traveled or gone to the grocery store maskless in more than a year started loosening up on pandemic restrictions. Things felt almost normal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are ‘immoral’ and ‘unfair’, says WHO chief

Distributing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in some countries while inoculations across Africa lag is “immoral,” according to the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO). The increasing use of boosters is “immoral, unfair and unjust and it has to stop,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told CNN’s Becky Anderson...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here are answers

COVID-19 booster shots are currently only available for older and more vulnerable Utahns who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, but more in that group may soon be eligible after an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the shots for those who got the Moderna vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

What Actually Happens When COVID-19 Vaccines Enter the Body?

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of October 14, 2021, more than 716,000 people have died in the United States alone. Health experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines are one important way to help bring an end to the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When to Expect Next Surge

Coronavirus cases are finally going down, after a long surge caused by the Delta variant. Which leads to the inevitable question: with winter coming, and so many Americans still unvaccinated, will they go back up? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer yesterday to share five life-saving pieces of advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD

