Nintendo Europe confirms Switch’s N64 games will run at faster 60hz
Nintendo has confirmed that the European Nintendo 64 games set to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service will include the faster 60hz versions of each title. When Nintendo announced the N64 games during a Nintendo Direct last month it appeared to show the PAL 50hz versions in its European streams, leading many to suspect it would include the slower versions of N64 games in certain regions.www.videogameschronicle.com
