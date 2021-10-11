Call of Duty: Vanguard gets its story trailer
Activision Blizzard has dropped the story trailer for the single player campaign of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The story follows Task Force One, a group of four soldiers hand-picked for a top secret mission. They include expert demolitionist Lucas Riggs, Soviet sniper Polina Petrova, ace pilot Wade Jackson and leader Sargent Arthur Kingsley. We’ll get to know each over the course of the game’s campaign, from their origins to how they ended up turning the tide of the war.www.videogamer.com
