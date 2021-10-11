Call of Duty: Vanguard gets its story trailer

In Far Cry 6, there are cars to race, helicopters to curl through the heavens, and guns to amass. There are cockfights, naturally, only this time with real cockerels, in a minigame that resembles a match of Tekken. There are animals for you to befriend, including a crocodile, called Guapo, who sports a jacket and can be gestured into battle; a dachshund, named Chorizo, whose hind legs haven’t so much failed him as provided him the opportunity for a wheely upgrade; and Oluso, a panther who slinks and slays from the shadows. There are treasure hunts on which to embark, people to meet, and a Cuba-flavoured paradise, called Yara, to explore. Oh, and there is also a fascist dictator, dressed in cream military fatigues, who sucks on the land as though it were a fine cigar—and damn the ashes. All in all, something of a romp.

