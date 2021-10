The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are coming on October 19, but I just saw both unreleased smartphones on full display ahead of the official launch event. For the past few weeks leading up to the Google Pixel 6 event, the Google flagship store in New York City has had both versions of its upcoming smartphones in the window. Tom's Guide reported a second-hand account of the company's clever tease in September, but I finally had the chance to visit the phones myself.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO