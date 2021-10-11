Madison Public Library welcomes Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller Andi Cloud as its first Native American Storyteller-in-Residence
Madison Public Library, in collaboration with Ho-Chunk Gaming, is launching a Storyteller-in-Residence program led by Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller and tribal member Andi Cloud. Events for the residency, called “Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life,” will start on Monday, Oct. 11 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) and run through Dec. 18.madison365.com
Comments / 0