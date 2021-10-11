CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women from Wichita killed in crash near Peabody

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PEABODY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed two women from Wichita and left a third woman with serious injuries.

KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened about 5 p.m. Sunday near Peabody. The Patrol said an eastbound pickup truck made an evasive maneuver to avoid oncoming traffic, went off the road, overcorrected, and struck an SUV when it came back on the roadway.

The driver of the SUV, Latricia Phillips, and passenger Angela Daniels died. Both were 49. A 36-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital.

The 18-year-old pickup truck driver, from Wichita, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Principal can return to work after plea in car crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Bangor High School’s suspended principal will return to work upon resolving charges stemming from a crash at Bass Park. Paul Butler pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to report an accident, the Bangor Daily News reported, and the superintendent cleared the way for his return to work on Monday.
