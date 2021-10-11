Fitbit Premium Launches Workout Sessions Featuring Will Smith
Want to work. out with Will Smith? Now you can. Fitbit premium is offering workout sessions guided by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith. Take Smith along with you during your fitness journey in six separate sessions highlighting all parts of your body. Smith’s program titled “StrongWill” will capture six key components including segments called Bodyweight Strength, Core Challenge, “Find Your Center,” Mobility Flow Yoga, “Let’s Go Cardio!,” per Google.hot969boston.com
Comments / 0