You’ve heard the same story time and time again: A dedicated deer hunter spends the summer months meticulously setting up and monitoring game cameras to see what deer are likely to be using the property during the upcoming season. With some luck, a shooter buck turns up and all efforts become focused on learning his particular movement patterns. By early fall the stands are hung and he is still consistently showing up right where he needs to be. It’s now the night before opening morning and the hunter drifts to sleep, feeling as though tomorrow’s hunt will go exactly as planned.

