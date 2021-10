The NY Comedy Festival and Audible are collaborating to present the first-ever “Tall Tales of Comedy”, a national competition that will bring together the best emerging comedic storytellers from across the country to craft engaging narratives. Auditions for the competition will take place October 12 – 18 at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago, Creek and the Cave in Austin and The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Talent from each market will be selected by the NYCF for a special performance at Carolines on Broadway during the NYCF, on November 11 at 9:30PM, The winner of the competition will be chosen by a panel of industry professionals. The winner of the competition will be given a first look meeting with an Audible programming representative to pitch and explore ideas for comedic audio content for consideration plus Master + Dynamic wireless noise canceling professional headphones.

