Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIHSSCA State Poll
The seventh Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association boys soccer rankings of the 2021 season have been released.
These rankings are based solely on the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rankings.
Division 1
1. Troy (13-0-4)
2. Clarkston (12-2-1)
3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (16-1-1)
4. Okemos (13-0-4)
5. Northville (12-1-4)
6. Berkley (17-2-2)
7. Traverse City West (12-4-2)
8. East Kentwood (14-1-2)
9. Midland Dow (17-1-0)
10. Troy Athens (11-3-2)
11. East Lansing (11-3-2)
12. Rochester (12-2-2)
13. Ann Arbor Skyline (12-3-4)
14. Ann Arbor Pioneer (13-1-2)
15. Macomb Dakota (10-1-2)
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake (16-1-1)
2. St. Joseph (14-1-3)
3. Plainwell (12-1-4)
4. Fenton (14-1-2)
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (10-1-2)
6. Marshall (16-2-1)
7. Fruitport (12-1-3)
8. Petoskey (14-3-2)
9. Spring Lake (11-2-3)
10. Holland (11-4-2)
11. Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg (14-3-2)
12. DeWitt (12-5-1)
13. Grand Rapids Christian (10-5-2)
14. East Grand Rapids (8-2-7)
15. Ludington (14-2-1)
Division 3
1. Holland Christian (11-2-2)
2. Grosse Ile (14-0-1)
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (14-3-1)
4. Elk Rapids (14-4-3)
5. Grand Rapids South Christian (16-0-3)
6. Imlay City (16-3-2)
7. Williamston (9-6-2)
8. Detroit Country Day (10-6-2)
9. Frankenmuth (15-3-4)
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-6-4)
11. Wyoming Lee (12-2-0)
12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-6-3)
13. Boyne City (12-7-2)
14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-6-5)
15. Lake Odessa Lakewood (15-0-1)
Division 4
1. Hartford (18-1-1)
2. Grandville Calvin Christian (17-2-0)
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (15-2-0)
4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (13-4-0)
5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (13-2-5)
6. Wyoming Potters House Christian (17-3-1)
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (11-1-4)
8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (15-1-1)
9. Hillsdale Academy (11-5-1)
10. Bad Axe (11-2-1)
11. Lansing Christian (11-4-0)
12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-4-3)
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-6-2)
14. Grass Lake (11-3-2)
15. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian (10-5-1)
Comments / 0