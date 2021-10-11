CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIHSSCA State Poll

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZmnS_0cNvOMur00

The seventh Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association boys soccer rankings of the 2021 season have been released.

These rankings are based solely on the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rankings.

Division 1

1. Troy (13-0-4)

2. Clarkston (12-2-1)

3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (16-1-1)

4. Okemos (13-0-4)

5. Northville (12-1-4)

6. Berkley (17-2-2)

7. Traverse City West (12-4-2)

8. East Kentwood (14-1-2)

9. Midland Dow (17-1-0)

10. Troy Athens (11-3-2)

11. East Lansing (11-3-2)

12. Rochester (12-2-2)

13. Ann Arbor Skyline (12-3-4)

14. Ann Arbor Pioneer (13-1-2)

15. Macomb Dakota (10-1-2)

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake (16-1-1)

2. St. Joseph (14-1-3)

3. Plainwell (12-1-4)

4. Fenton (14-1-2)

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (10-1-2)

6. Marshall (16-2-1)

7. Fruitport (12-1-3)

8. Petoskey (14-3-2)

9. Spring Lake (11-2-3)

10. Holland (11-4-2)

11. Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg (14-3-2)

12. DeWitt (12-5-1)

13. Grand Rapids Christian (10-5-2)

14. East Grand Rapids (8-2-7)

15. Ludington (14-2-1)

Division 3

1. Holland Christian (11-2-2)

2. Grosse Ile (14-0-1)

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (14-3-1)

4. Elk Rapids (14-4-3)

5. Grand Rapids South Christian (16-0-3)

6. Imlay City (16-3-2)

7. Williamston (9-6-2)

8. Detroit Country Day (10-6-2)

9. Frankenmuth (15-3-4)

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-6-4)

11. Wyoming Lee (12-2-0)

12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-6-3)

13. Boyne City (12-7-2)

14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-6-5)

15. Lake Odessa Lakewood (15-0-1)

Division 4

1. Hartford (18-1-1)

2. Grandville Calvin Christian (17-2-0)

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (15-2-0)

4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (13-4-0)

5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (13-2-5)

6. Wyoming Potters House Christian (17-3-1)

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (11-1-4)

8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (15-1-1)

9. Hillsdale Academy (11-5-1)

10. Bad Axe (11-2-1)

11. Lansing Christian (11-4-0)

12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-4-3)

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-6-2)

14. Grass Lake (11-3-2)

15. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian (10-5-1)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Top 5 Area Games: Week 8

Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features several great non-conference matchups. D3 No. 7 Birmingham Brother Rice (5-2) at D2 No. 4 Traverse City Central (6-1), 7 p.m. – The seventh meeting in the series, Brother Rice holds a 5-1 edge over Traverse City Central. The Trojans have been on a roll since losing to DeWitt in Week 1. Brother Rice ends its regular season against defending Division 4 champion Detroit Country Day next week while Central faces North Farmington.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

T.C. West Defeats Midland in First Round of Districts

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West defeated Midland, 2-0, on Wednesday in the Titans’ first round matchup in districts to set up another meeting with their crosstown rival, Traverse City Central, in the district semifinals in Div. 1. The Titans received goals from Colin Blackport in the first half and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamston, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
City
Spring Lake, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ludington, MI
City
Boyne City, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Northville, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
City
Okemos, MI
City
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grosse Ile Township, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Frankenmuth, MI
City
Troy, MI
City
Rochester, MI
MISportsNow

Pine River Cancels Remainder of Football Season Due to Harassment, Bullying

LEROY — Pine River Area Schools announced on Thursday that the remainder of the high school football season has been canceled due to bullying and harassment. “As part of an investigation into allegations concerning bullying and harassment, it has become apparent that our current varsity football team has developed a toxic culture that we as a school district cannot accept,” Pine River superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said in the press release.
LE ROY, MI
MISportsNow

School Concerned About Sportsmanship After New Soccer Record

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn’t take a formal vote,...
KINGSLEY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhsaa#Michigan Power Rankings#Division#Berkley#Ann Arbor Pioneer#Plainwell#Cranbrook Kingswood#Holland Christian#Detroit Country Day#Pontiac
MISportsNow

Vestaburg’s Offense Leads Strong Start in Football

VESTABURG — Vestaburg has had one of its best football seasons in years thanks to an offense that has averaged 44 points per game. After finishing the year 0-9 in 2018, the Wolverines made the switch to 8-man football and they went 7-7 in their first two years. This season,...
VESTABURG, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 10/4-10/10

With playoffs for football, volleyball and boys soccer just around the corner plus girls golf state finals coming up, this week’s contests saw some great action. With conference titles on the line and crucial games for many teams, there were plenty of great highlights. Here is a look at the...
SOCCER
MISportsNow

TC Central Beats Alpena by 49, Wins Big North Outright

ALPENA – Division 2 seventh-ranked Traverse City Central claimed the Big North Conference championship in outright fashion with a 56-7 win over Alpena on Friday. The Trojans (6-1, 5-0 Big North) took a 14-0 lead to the second quarter and led 35-7 at the half. Central welcomes in Birmingham Brother...
ALPENA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

No. 5 Suttons Bay Shuts Out No. 6 Marion

MARION – Fifth-ranked Suttons Bay cruised to a 45-0 win over sixth-ranked Marion on Friday to run its record to 7-0. Marion (6-1) travels to Vestaburg next Friday while Suttons Bay is off until closing out its regular season at Mesick on Saturday, Oct. 23.
MARION, MI
MISportsNow

St. Francis Tops Sault Ste. Marie by 14

SAULT STE. MARIE – Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis moved to 7-0 with a 42-28 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday. The Gladiators (7-0, 5-0 NMFC Legends) held a 21-7 lead at the half. The 28 points allowed by St. Francis Friday was the most points allowed...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
MISportsNow

T.C. Christian Beats St. Francis on Senior Night

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian held senior night for their two volleyball seniors, and the Sabres did not disappoint, defeating St. Francis in three sets. The fifth-ranked Sabres won the sets, 27-25, 25-18 and 25-18. Emma Mirabelli and Julianna Brower played well on their senior night. Mirabelli had one...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
233
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy