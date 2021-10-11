CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EU to study joint natural gas buying as response to energy price spike -draft

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Union will look into an option for member states to jointly buy natural gas as the bloc considers ways to protect itself against surging energy prices, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The European Commission will this week publish a “toolbox” of measures that European Union countries can take to respond to soaring energy prices, in response to calls from some counties for an EU response to record-high gas and electricity prices.

A draft of that toolbox document said the commission would look into the possible benefits of EU countries jointly buying natural gas - an idea proposed in recent weeks by governments including Spain.

Countries could collectively purchase gas to form a strategic reserve, the document said, adding that participation in such a scheme would be voluntary.

European electricity and gas prices have rocketed this year as tight gas supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many member states have responded with national measures such as price caps and temporary reductions in fuel or electricity taxes.

The draft toolbox, which could change before it is due to be published on Wednesday, confirmed such measures are allowed under EU law and said they could be partly funded by revenues that national governments collect from the EU carbon market.

Not all countries want an EU response to the energy price spike. Germany and the Netherlands have warned against market intervention, while Belgium has said it doubts joint gas buying would fend off soaring prices.

Governments can also use cash from the EU budget and its COVID-19 recovery fund to renovate buildings to use less energy and help reduce consumers’ heating bills, the draft document said.

In the longer term, the commission has said the most effective defence against surging gas prices is to shift to renewable energy generation and reduce countries’ exposure to the fluctuating price of imported fossil fuels.

The draft toolbox said the commission would issue guidance next year to help speed up permitting for new renewable energy projects. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy#Gas Prices#Eu Law#The European Union#The European Commission
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Lord Frost heads to Brussels to kick off ‘intensive’ Northern Ireland Brexit talks

Intensive talks to revise the Northern Ireland Brexit deal will get under way in Brussels on Friday, amid growing speculation that the two sides could close in on a compromise.Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated the original deal but now wants to overhaul it, will meet EU Brexit chief Maros Secfovic for lunch to kick off proceedings.The UK side warned of a “substantial gap” between the two parties ahead of the discussions, but accepted that Brussels had made a “considerable effort” to address British concerns about the protocol.But on the eve of the meeting Mr Sefcovic cautioned that he had...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
wnax.com

Preparing for Natural Gas Price Hikes

Businesses and consumers are being warned to prepare for sharply higher natural gas prices this winter. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson says natural gas has become a global commodity putting more pressure on supply…. Hanson says the natural gas supply is not unlimited…. Hanson says the best advice...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Carbon offsetting could be worth £100bn, Carney claims

The carbon offsetting market could be worth 150 billion US dollars (£109 billion) a year but is being held back by “inconsistency” and “fragmentation”, according to a former governor of the Bank of England.The controversial practice of carbon offsetting allows firms to drive down their overall carbon footprint by promising to spend cash on initiatives like reforestation, renewable energy infrastructure, and methane collection and combustion.But Mark Carney claimed the growth of the offset market would be a crucial part of achieving net zero goals.Speaking at the Sibos financial services conference on Thursday night, the UN special envoy and former Bank governor said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Global shortages cloud outlook for powerhouse Germany

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides shortages in materials, the surge was driven by one-off tax effects related to the pandemic, as well as sharp rises in energy prices -- a phenomenon seen across Europe -- which rose by 14.3 percent. 
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy