Stellantis plans to turn Italian factory into an electric car hub

Stellantis is a massive conglomerate with its fingers in many pies, one of which is the Lancia brand. Just yesterday, we learned that the Lancia Delta would be revived in 2026 as an all-electric hot hatchback, but Stellantis has bigger plans for electrification than just one Italian brand. This year alone, the group aims to sell 400,000 electric vehicles, but this figure will climb steadily in the coming years as EVs become the norm. With a constant need for more innovation and greater production capacity for electrified hybrids and all-electric vehicles, Stellantis has now announced a $229 million investment in Kokomo, Indiana, where it will retool three plants for the production of "electrified, next-generation, eight-speed transmissions."
