Stellantis plans to turn Italian factory into an electric car hub

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis NV is seeking to retool its iconic Turin factory into an EV hub, moving production of two Maserati luxury models to the Mirafiori plant as part of a decision that will safeguard jobs in the electric vehicle shift. Stellantis, which was formed from the merger of PSA Group and...

www.detroitnews.com

