Stellantis plans to turn Italian factory into an electric car hub

Like every automaker, Toyota has struggled with the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis. But it had something none of its rivals had when the chip shortage first began: a large stockpile. Supplier network lessons were learned and applied following 2011's devastating tsunami. Toyota couldn't let supplier disruptions like that happen again. Eventually, those chip supplies began to dwindle and the Japanese automaker had no choice but to halt some production. It's time for that to end.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO