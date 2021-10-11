City proclaims October 2021 “National Colonial Heritage Month”
Below is a Proclamation recognizing the month of October as, “National Colonial Heritage Month.” National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, Princess Amelia Chapter President Sharon Clark Driscoll and member Lynn Leisy, appropriately attired in 17th Century dress, accepted the Proclamation from Fernandina Beach Mayor Mike Lednovich at the October 5, 2021 Fernandina Beach City Commission meeting:fernandinaobserver.com
