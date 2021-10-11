CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernandina Beach, FL

City proclaims October 2021 “National Colonial Heritage Month”

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a Proclamation recognizing the month of October as, “National Colonial Heritage Month.” National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, Princess Amelia Chapter President Sharon Clark Driscoll and member Lynn Leisy, appropriately attired in 17th Century dress, accepted the Proclamation from Fernandina Beach Mayor Mike Lednovich at the October 5, 2021 Fernandina Beach City Commission meeting:

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cheyenneminuteman.com

Mighty Ninety celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

“It is important to recognize the contributions of the Americans who have ancestors from Spain or Latin America while celebrating their diverse culture,” said TSgt. Jessie Bustos, a representative of the 90th Missile Wing Equal Opportunity Office. “Hispanic Americans have fought for citizenship and equity while continuing to be devoted to their country and duties.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whatsupnewp.com

Mayor Napolitano proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano on Tuesday proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation was announced in partnership with the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) of Newport and Bristol counties. Delivered on the steps of City Hall, the proclamation included a brief speaking program that involved Mayor Napolitano as well...
NEWPORT, RI
Culpeper Star Exponent

Culpeper schools recognize National Hispanic Heritage month

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the achievements and contributions of Latino Americans to the nation, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools. This celebration started in 1968 as a week-long event and was expanded to a month-long event in 1988. Each...
CULPEPER, VA
fernandinaobserver.com

In praise of public employees: Florida City Government Week October 18-24, 2021

The October 5, 2021 Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) meeting was the setting for Mayor Lednovich’s delivery of a Proclamation recognizing “Florida City Government Week – October 18-24, 2021.” More than 30 City employees from all departments packed the Chamber to receive praise, thanks and well wishes from City Commissioners for the high level of service they perform on behalf of the City’s citizens.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Fernandina Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
alexandriava.gov

Hispanic Heritage Month - September 15 to October 15

Hispanic Heritage Month started as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968, when it was first authorized by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The celebration expanded to an entire month in 1989, from September 15 to October 15. September 15 is the day five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua celebrate their independence. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on September 16th and 18th respectively.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonies#Colonial#Historic Sites#American History#Proclamation
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fernandinaobserver.com

Need a replacement vaccine card?

If you received your COVID-19 Vaccine in the State of Florida and need a replacement card, you can obtain one from the Yulee Health Department located at 86014 Pages Dairy Road. Please note that you will be required to present a photo ID. The Nassau County Department of Health has...
FLORIDA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ launches website for COVID aid for unauthorized immigrants

TRENTON – Immigrants who weren’t eligible for pandemic-era stimulus programs and unemployment benefits because they’re not legally in the country will be able to apply later this month for cash from the state. The state Department of Human Services launched a website for the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund on Wednesday,...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Montanan

Chief, elder, chairman of Blackfeet tribe dies at 92.

Longtime Chief and Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribe, Earl Old Person, 92, died on Wednesday at the Blackfeet Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer, the tribe announced on its Facebook Page. Old Person was the longest-serving elected tribal official in the U.S. “The Blackfeet People have suffered a huge loss today with the […] The post Chief, elder, chairman of Blackfeet tribe dies at 92. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Biden administration attempts to suppress parent’s efforts to address school system politics

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco Every week the Biden Administration makes another decision that raises questions about its commitment to protect the fundamental rights of American citizens. Now another decision is raising red flags about how it will impact parents concerned with what is happening at their children’s local schools. The United […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fernandinaobserver.com

City of Fernandina Beach forms Youth Advisory Board

Meet the official City of Fernandina Beach Youth Advisory Committee. Thank you to Members Maddox Bryant, Ty Boston, Ella Johns, Teal Lilly, Andrew Lassere, Olivia Rogers, and Eliza Valentine, for volunteering to serve. We can’t wait to see what you all do!
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Weekly Comments By Dale Martin — More Citizen Surveys to come

The City Commission recently approved a subscription to Polco, a national online community engagement polling platform. Polco includes the National Research Center, which the City utilized on two occasions to conduct the National Community Survey (2017, 2019). The results of those two surveys are available for review on the City website (under the home page Community tab).
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy