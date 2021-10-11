Weather Alert: Colorado River Tri-State: National Weather Service issues Wind Advisory for today.
Source: National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada (Information):. Colorado River Tri-State: The National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT on Monday, October 11th, 2021 for the areas of Mohave county in Northwest Arizona, the Colorado River Valley, and Cadiz Basin which includes the Northwest Plateau-Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave-Northwest Deserts-Lake Mead National Recreation Area-Cadiz Basin-San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.zachnews.net
