Wearable tech?

By MostlyWater Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

What data are you trying to capture and for what purpose?. (If your bike has a power meter I'd definitely want to capture and use that data.) But you want a wearable that isn't a watch? That's going to be very limiting.

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

Nreal's latest augmented reality glasses are a wearable '201-inch TV'

In brief: Microsoft's HoloLens, Google's Glass, and the Magic Leap One are decidedly prosumer and enterprise-oriented augmented reality headsets. Nreal also has the Nreal Light smart glasses, but the company is now introducing a distilled, lightweight version that is much more likely to see mainstream adoption. Chinese company Nreal is...
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

Accessing and Cleaning Data from Garmin Wearables for Analysis

When I started working on a project to analyze my Garmin Fenix data, it wasn’t clear how to access this amazing dataset, and required some technical know-how. Garmin’s documentation was also hard to follow and outdated, resulting in me having to dig through code repos and old internet forums…. So...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

M.T.A partners with Decentraland and The Sandbox to Launch Wearable NFT Metahelmets

The Metaverse Travel Agency (M.T.A), a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project specializing in first-of-their-kind NFT wearables, has officially partnered with crypto’s largest virtual worlds, Decentraland and The Sandbox, to announce a new initiative that will bridge the gap between NFTs and the Metaverse. On October 7, 2021, a collection of 10101 MetaHelmets will be among the first programmatically generated wearable collections in the NFT space.
CRYPTO
#Wearable Tech
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Self-powered bioelectronic device could power wearable sensors

A team of bioengineers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering has invented a novel soft and flexible self-powered bioelectronic device. The technology converts human body motions — from bending an elbow to subtle movements such as a pulse on one’s wrist — into electricity that could be used to power wearable and implantable diagnostic sensors.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

VR, AR, wearables, and smart home tech are now mainstream, research says

It wasn’t long ago that virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets, smartwatches, and voice-controlled homes were the fantasies of books and movies. Today, VR, AR, wearables, and smart home tech have passed the early-adoption phase and are all firmly part of the “mass market,” according to research that the International Data Corporation (IDC) shared today. The global research firm predicted that the combined market will hit $369.6 billion by the end of 2021 and grow to $524.9 billion in 2025.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Polar is updating its wearables with new Grit X and Vantage watches

Polar has announced a new Grit X Watch alongside updates and new colourways for the Vantage and Unite families. Polar has branched out further in the wearables community, announcing the Grit X Pro, designed for heavy-duty use with military-grade durability and a scratch-resistant glass lens. The device is being marketed as a direct rival to the Garmin Fenix 6 line of hardcore fitness trackers.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Movement-Powered Audio Wearables

The SOMI-1 motion sensor wearable is a creative piece of technology for artists and creators alike that will enable them to transform their movements into sounds. Created by instruments of things in Germany, the wearable works through a series of sensors to transform movements and gestures into your choice of sound or music. The devices connect to the user's smartphone or computer with the receiver and won't inhibit the user's ability to maintain their creativity as they go.
ELECTRONICS
mobileworldlive.com

VR, wearables, smart home spend to top $500B

Global spending on wearables, smart home devices, and AR and VR headsets was tipped to reach around $525 billion by end-2025, with broader selection and lower pricing outlined by IDC as some of the key driving factors for the growth. Out of the three categories, smart home products are expected...
ELECTRONICS
kclibrary.org

Tech Tips with Tech Access

Join our Tech Access team as they talk about various Tech Tips and take your questions about anything digital. Whether you have a quick question about your smartphone, computer, tablet, or you need help with something online, bring your questions and we will work through them together. Please RSVP to...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Wearable Smartphone Holsters

The Moshi Crossbody Phone Holster is a wearable accessory for smartphone users that will enable them to keep their essential communication device nearby, while also working to enhance their personal style. The holster is constructed with vegan leather to give it a rich, fashion-conscious aesthetic and features a dedicated spot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Central

Amazon is fixing its fitness wearables by not listening to its customers

Amazon says it didn't remove the microphone for the Tone feature from its new Halo View fitness tracker due to privacy concerns, but rather because it was listening to what customers wanted. And while many experts agree with Amazon's statement to ditch the feature, they say whether the company will admit to it or not, privacy is still part of the company's decision to offer an alternative.
BUSINESS
Futurity

Custom 3D-printed wearables never need to recharge

Researchers have developed a type of wearable device they call a “biosymbiotic device,” which has several unprecedented benefits. Wearable sensors to monitor everything from step count to heart rate are nearly ubiquitous. But for scenarios such as measuring the onset of frailty in older adults, promptly diagnosing deadly diseases, testing the efficacy of new drugs, or tracking the performance of professional athletes, medical-grade devices are needed.
ELECTRONICS
mobileworldlive.com

Magic Leap readies lighter wearable

Mixed reality (MR) headset maker Magic Leap unveiled plans to bring a second generation of its product to the market in 2022 which CEO Peggy Johnson claimed will be the lightest of its kind so far. In a blog to mark her first year of helming the company, Johnson explained...
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

LED display shines through normal fabrics in wearables breakthrough

Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada has developed an LED technology that shines through fabrics, displaying an array of information through clothing or other items. The technology, called PocketView, uses LED lights to shine through non-specialist material and everyday fabric, showing notifications such as Email or messages, time,...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Bendable color ePaper displays for wearables and more #ePaper #eInk #Wearables @imldresden

IML Dresden has developed a toolkit to easily prototype with bendable color ePaper displays for designing and studying body-worn interfaces in mobile scenarios. We introduce a software and hardware platform that enables researchers for the first time to implement fully-functional wearable and UbiComp applications with interactive, curved color pixel displays. Further, we provide a set of visual and sensory-rich materials for customization and mounting options. To technically validate our approach and demonstrate its promising potential, we implemented eight real-world applications ranging from personal information and mobile data visualizations over active notifications to media controls. Finally, we report on first usage experiences and conclude with a research roadmap that outlines future applications and directions.
ELECTRONICS
Embedded.com

New Renesas MCUs for IoT endpoints like wearables and medical devices

New RA2E2 MCUs, based on Arm Cortex-M23 core, offer a combination of low power consumption, a set of peripherals targeted at IoT endpoint applications, and space-saving packaging options. Renesas Electronics has introduced new microcontrollers (MCUs) for space-constrained, energy sensitive internet of things (IoT) endpoint applications, including wearables, medical devices, appliances...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Futuristic Wearables that are making waves in the tech world with their innovative + unique designs!

Wearable designs are currently in the limelight, and we thought it would be fun to explore some of the cool wearable designs in the market! Wearable designs make our lives easier and more efficient in multiple ways! From smartwatches, Fitbits to even wearable furniture, innovative wearable designs can be valuable additions to our daily lifestyles. And, not to mention sometimes they’re really fun to use and trendy to wear as well! And, this collection of wearable designs are not only super easy to wear on your person, but also promise to make your everyday life easier, simpler, and effortless! From a wearable 5K OLED display to a personal security wearable that uses voice recognition to keep you safe in emergencies – these futuristic product designs are the trending wearables of 2021!
ELECTRONICS

