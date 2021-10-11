CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KKR’s Succession Is a Watershed Moment for Private Equity

By Brian Chappatta
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Private equity firms have unmistakably transformed over the past few years. At first, it was simply that industry titans like Apollo Global Management Inc., Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. preferred to be called “alternative asset managers,” reflecting their sweeping investment strategies beyond leveraged buyouts. More recently, they have earmarked tens of billions of dollars for opportunities tied to sustainability, impact and the climate.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Private equity firm carves out 14k sf at Aurora’s Solar Carve building

Private equity and venture capital firm Stripes is changing up its current office digs — but it isn’t going far. The company is moving to the “Solar Carve” building at 40 10th Avenue, according to the Commercial Observer. The move to the 160,000-square-foot, 10-story building will mark a departure from their current Meatpacking District building just a block away at 402 West 13th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finance-commerce.com

Private equity funds prop up oil industry

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. As the oil and gas industry faces upheaval amid global price gyrations and catastrophic climate change, private equity firms — a class of investors with a hyper focus on maximizing profits — have stepped into the fray.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bisnow

JPMorgan's Real Estate Banking Head Leaves To Launch Private Equity Firm

Chad Tredway, who has been the lead real estate lender at the world's largest bank since 2017, has left to set up his own real estate investment shop. Tredway, formerly the group head and managing director of real estate banking at JPMorgan, is launching a new firm with $250M in equity from an unnamed investor to invest in U.S. real estate, he said this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Crain's Chicago Business

Private equity struggles with its diversity problem

The world of high finance has a well-known diversity problem: Despite its efforts to elevate more minorities and women, the industry's upper reaches remain overwhelmingly white and male. There has been progress at the lower rungs. Half of entry-level employees at North American asset management firms are women, and minorities account for about 40% of associate-level positions at North American private-equity firms, according to research from consultancy McKinsey. Yet that diversity gradually melts away along the path to the C-suite, where only 19% of women are represented at those same asset management firms, and minorities fill fewer than a tenth of the spots at those same PE firms. Similarly, a 2020 analysis of the banking industry by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee found that women comprised 29% of senior executives and minorities 19%—roughly half of those groups overall representation at the same banks. And research by the Knight Foundation shows that just 1.3% of U.S.-based assets under management are under the control of firms whose ownership includes substantial diversity. "We're not ascribing bad intent," says , president of . "But ultimately, this is going to be measured in real outcomes, and real, meaningful progress—the representation actually has to go up, participation has to go up, the equity has to go up." Want to close the generational wealth gap? Invest in minority-owned private-equity firms. The stakes are especially high, given the outsize compensation levels for the financial elite, as well as the role the industry plays in distributing capital throughout the economy. A more diverse financial sector would directly boost minority wealth creation by minting a new class of Wall Street (or LaSalle Street) titans. Additionally, those new leaders could bring valuable new perspectives to their firms. Research from Harvard economist Paul Gompers suggests that diversity can lead to improved investment decisions. So what's the holdup? It turns out that identifying the cultural blind spots and barriers that make it challenging to recruit and develop diverse talent is difficult work—even for leaders such as Thomas, an outspoken advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and someone who encountered many of those barriers himself while rising through the ranks. CULTURAL BARRIERS Thomas was working on Wall Street as an analyst at Morgan Stanley when he got his first sense of the cultural barriers that would challenge his ascent. The South Side native, who stumbled into finance when he took elective courses in accounting and applied economics at Whitney Young High School, handled the work just fine. But Thomas was thrown for a loop when he realized that nearly everyone in his analyst class could talk at length about their mutual Ivy League friends or the Michael Lewis book "Liar's Poker"—while golfing. It was clear that his new job came with an assumed, shared lifestyle—one that was completely unfamiliar for Thomas, who attended college at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, a historically Black institution. "The biggest gap to traverse was the cultural competency of going into a place where many of the people that you're working with might be second- or third-generation (financiers)," Thomas says. That was two decades ago, and it was clear to Thomas that the culture wouldn't be bending to accommodate him. It was equally clear that he needed access to those informal gatherings. "When the starting point is that everyone has the intellect, right, then the decisions in terms of who to spend time with, who to promote, who to invest in—those are really driven relationally, and anything that creates an impediment to those connections makes it more difficult," Thomas says. "What I realized is, it didn't have to be golf, but it did have to be something." Thomas found a way, asking his colleagues for book recommendations, reading every one, and then initiating conversations to discuss the books. He also met a senior executive each morning as the executive got off the subway, and they walked into the office together. But that's extraordinary effort. As firms attempt to decipher why more diverse candidates aren't rising through the ranks, they must adjust their ladders to be more accommodating to a broad range of climbers. One solution is formal mentorship and sponsorship programs that place the burden of forging strong relational connections on senior employees, rather than newcomers. EMPHASIS ON MENTORSHIP At Chicago-based private-equity firm , for example, mentorship is part of the evaluation criteria for every employee, and the onboarding for junior staff members is handled by established staff in their practice groups. "We're now in a phase where we all have to spend more time in talent management, and more time mentoring people," says Phil Alphonse, a senior partner at Vistria Group and co-head of the firm's education practice. "Private-equity funds are traditionally tough places to intern, because they're lean and everyone's running hard in different directions. It's not that often where someone wants to slow down and show you, 'This is how it all works.' "Given the pace at which we work, that's just not how people are oriented. But we have to change that. We have to spend that extra time, particularly for kids that are coming out of underserved communities." It's not only about making nonmajority employees feel included, or even about ensuring that they receive the on-the-job training needed to thrive, Alphonse says. When informal access to high-level employees is restricted to a select set, the scales are tipped when it comes to advancement and promotion decisions. "You may not mean for it to happen, but what happens is the other folks aren't beneficiaries" of the same information and access, Alphonse explains. It's important, then, that mentorship efforts are designed to accommodate mentees, rather than vice versa. One example from Alphonse: If an employee has a family, then a meetup might take place at a kid's soccer game, rather than on the golf course. That notion of accommodation and inclusivity also extends to flexible scheduling and work-from-home arrangements, both of which gained traction amid the pandemic, but also can seem at odds with the industry's grind-it-out work ethic. For employees with families, some of that hard work may more easily take place after hours or from a home office, and making space for that can be a critical element in developing and retaining diverse talent. "We all need to work together to make sure that our teams can still do their jobs without the pressure of trying to do them at the same time," says Angela Miller-May, chief investment officer at the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. "We've proven that we can work from home and get the job done." Mentorship alone doesn't account for candidates' struggles to advance in the finance industry. Unintended biases can also creep into hiring and promotion processes as well. One hurdle is the notion of hiring for "fit"—which often means favoring candidates who most resemble an organization's existing or former leaders. "The right fit often means I look like everybody else, I have the same opinions as everybody else, and we all went to the same schools," says Justine Phoenix, a vice president at Boston-based asset management industry association Nicsa and head of its Diversity Project North America. Instead, Phoenix says, diversity-focused firms have begun explicitly prioritizing "value-add" ahead of fit when hiring: "As we've gotten to the point where we realize diversity is a benefit to organizations, now the question becomes, 'Is this candidate going to be unique, and be able to provide that difference of thought?' " But that remains a goal, rather than the industry's reality. A new Nicsa survey indicated a yawning void between the value employees ascribed to diversity and inclusion and the degree to which they saw it implemented. The perception gap was most acute in responses from women and Black employees. At Northern Trust Asset Management, Thomas has found cutting bias from the promotion process to be more difficult than expected. One step was to examine midlevel hires and promotions where managers had traditionally been given broad discretion. Once Thomas determined that female and minority candidates seldom earned those sorts of promotions, the firm added structure to its process, tracking the gender and ethnicity of people promoted by individual managers and considering that information as part of those managers' evaluations. Northern Trust Asset Management also infused DEI into its more formal, HR-driven searches by requiring that a diverse candidate be considered for every opening. When that change still failed to produce a representative number of diverse candidates, Thomas looked deeper and discovered that the firm's screening panels consisted almost exclusively of white men. Once that changed, diverse candidates started to win promotions with greater regularity. The firm's 18-member executive committee now includes 10 diverse members, including Thomas. Of course, minimizing the subjectivity of the promotion process is no guarantee that a diverse candidate will or should get the job. But, even in cases where those candidates are passed over, a transparent, objective process can let candidates know that they were equally considered. "There is (diverse) talent within that band with seven to 12 years of experience, where people have made a commitment to the industry. And what they're looking for is greater dialogue; greater transparency; and more opportunities to understand how they can stay, thrive and advance in their organizations, because they're seeking a higher level of leadership and impact," says Nancy Sims, president and CEO of the Oakland, Calif.-based Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to boosting diversity within finance. "At some point, a lack of that clarity can lead to someone becoming less engaged, and to consider leaving that particular institution." FOCUS ON 'VALUE-ADD' The financial industry may be better at bringing in entry-level diverse candidates than promoting them, but that's not to say it has the hiring game figured out. Traditionally, top firms have concentrated their recruitment efforts on a small group of elite schools, including the Ivies, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Yet, there are only so many slam-dunk, elite candidates who identified a career in finance early and have spent years burnishing their résumés accordingly. That's a challenge for those top schools as well as for firms. "There is a pitched competition for the candidates that are applying to business school that have the bona fides" to attend a top-tier school, says Bernie Banks, associate dean for leadership development and inclusion at Kellogg. "That pool, everybody's competing for them. So, you're either going to have parity amongst the various schools, or you're going to have to enlarge the pie." Enlarging the pie means, for example, looking for candidates who excelled as undergraduates at less-prestigious institutions, or who vary from the traditional profile by majoring in something other than business. The challenge reminds Banks, a former squadron commander in the U.S. Army, of a staffing crisis that the Army confronted at the dawn of the cyberwarfare era. The Army had always required its recruits to pass a series of physical fitness tests, but "why is it necessary they have to be able to run two miles in 14 minutes? I could care less if they can run; I need them to code," Banks recalls. Kellogg has begun recruiting more broadly, as have financial firms. In June, three East Coast private-equity firms announced a 10-year, $90 million partnership with a coalition of historically Black universities, and locally, firms such as Northern Trust Asset Management have followed suit with their own efforts to recruit both at historically Black colleges and universities and other schools outside their traditional targets. Another aspect involves recruiting earlier and pitching the value of a career in finance to students who may not have considered one or who have a negative perception of the industry after the financial crisis of 2008. These steps haven't been necessary for firms accustomed to hiring second- or third-generation financiers, but if the goal is to expand the pool of candidates, then it becomes essential both to spread the word and to invest in the early stages of talent development. "One big barrier is that we're all looking for the best candidate right now, and we're forgetting that we have to give people an opportunity not only to prepare, but even to become interested," says Byron Slosar, CEO and founder of New York-based HIVE Diversity, a startup that pairs financial industry clients with prospective employees.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kravis
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
irei.com

KKR announces CEO succession

KKR & Co. announced that Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall have been appointed co-CEOs, and co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain actively involved as executive co-chairs of KKR’s board of directors. The leadership transition is effective immediately. Bae and Nuttall are the firm’s second pair of co-CEOs. Both...
BUSINESS
New York Post

KKR pioneered the private equity business: Here are its hits and misses

KKR announced the end of an era Monday with co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts saying they were stepping back immediately to allow co-presidents Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae to become co-CEOs. The KKR co-founders, along with original partner Jerome Kohlberg — who left the firm in 1987 and died...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Glaxo's consumer arm drawing interest from private equity - report

GlaxoSmithKline shares topped the FTSE 100 index on Tuesday following a report that the pharmaceuticals giant’s consumer unit was drawing interest from private equity firms in what could lead to the biggest buyout of all time. 7,202.59. 13:15 14/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,120.21. 13:15 14/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,102.54. 13:15 14/10/21. n/a.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nashville Post

Local private equity firm invests in manufacturer

Nashville-based private equity firm LFM Capital has invested in Rainier Industries, a tent and shelter manufacturer headquartered in Tukwila, Washington. LFM Capital, founded in 2014 and focused on mid-market manufacturers, did not disclose terms of the investment in a release. Rainier was founded in the 19th century when it was established to produce tents for prospectors traveling north during the Alaskan Gold Rush.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Bloomberg Lp#Private Equity Fund#Blackstone Inc#Carlyle Group Inc#Kkr Co
Inc.com

Reflections on One of the U.S.'s Oldest Minority-Owned Private Equity Firms

For entrepreneurs, building a business is usually about more than just money. Marcos Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in New York City, is no exception. He started the firm in 1997 with $1.5 million from friends and family. Today, Palladium has more than $3 billion in assets under management. He is proud of the company’s financial success, but just as important is how they have achieved it. Palladium cares deeply about the founders it partners with, and the employees those founders employ. Through a collaborative, people-first approach, the firm helps companies transform and grow.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

A Private Equity Firm that Supports and Partners with Founders

The first time Rapid Fire Protection Group met Boyne Capital, the company was contemplating a roll-up deal with four other companies. When Rapid Fire decided not to pursue the transaction, it paved the path for Rapid Fire and Boyne to work together. Derek McDowell, Boyne's managing partner and CEO recalls...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

How to stop the private-equity takeover of Britain’s listed companies

When bidding finally closed last weekend, the auction of Morrisons turned out to have been less exciting than many of the speculators had been hoping. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the original bidder, walked away with the prize at 286p a share, less than the shares were trading at in the week before the auction closed. At £7bn, whether the retailer will turn out to be a great investment remains to be seen.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
wealthmanagement.com

Brent Brodeski’s Savant Sells Minority Stake to Private Equity Firm Kelso

Brent Brodeski’s Savant Wealth Management, an employee-owned registered investment advisor with nearly $12 billion in client assets, has announced its second private equity investment. The RIA said Thursday that middle-market private equity firm Kelso & Company will take a minority stake in the firm. Brodeski, founder and CEO, will retain full control of the company, and the RIA’s current management team will continue to lead the firm.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Dealmakers: Private Equity Practice, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

What were some of your most satisfying successes of the past year, and why? From advising on three of the top five-largest funds raised in the past 17 months and first-of-its-kind fund financings, to high-profile, multi-billion-dollar PE deals and related financings, as well as blockbuster strategic exits, we are very proud of the results we achieved for our PE clients. Some of our marquee matters involve transactions, fundraisings and ongoing guidance for some of the world’s most sophisticated sponsors, such as Apax, Blackstone, Carlyle, CVC, EQT, First Reserve, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Silver Lake, and numerous middle-market funds and independent boutique firms.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Private equity firm Siris Capital is latest to open Florida hub

(Oct 7): Private equity firm Siris Capital Group is adding an office in Florida, becoming the latest New York-based firm to embrace the Sunshine State and its lower taxes. The new hub, in Palm Beach, is set to open this month, according to a Siris spokesman. The technology and telecommunications-focused firm also has offices in New York City and Palo Alto, California.
FLORIDA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

WILLIAM LAKO: Life insurance policies are being sold to private-equity firms

Life insurance is getting even more complicated. Consumers have had to navigate through choices like term, whole life, or cash value policies, how much insurance to buy, optional riders, surrender policies, etc. Generally, a trusted insurance agent would shop around for the best benefit at the most reasonable cost. Because guarantees are contingent on the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company, based on ratings, large insurance companies would usually hold the policies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WSOC Charlotte

US private equity firm wins auction for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON — (AP) — An American private equity group saw off a rival to narrowly win the battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons following a dramatic auction Saturday for the company. Britain's Takeover Panel said New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) offered 287 pence for each Morrisons share,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy