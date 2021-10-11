KKR’s Succession Is a Watershed Moment for Private Equity

The world of high finance has a well-known diversity problem: Despite its efforts to elevate more minorities and women, the industry's upper reaches remain overwhelmingly white and male. There has been progress at the lower rungs. Half of entry-level employees at North American asset management firms are women, and minorities account for about 40% of associate-level positions at North American private-equity firms, according to research from consultancy McKinsey. Yet that diversity gradually melts away along the path to the C-suite, where only 19% of women are represented at those same asset management firms, and minorities fill fewer than a tenth of the spots at those same PE firms. Similarly, a 2020 analysis of the banking industry by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee found that women comprised 29% of senior executives and minorities 19%—roughly half of those groups overall representation at the same banks. And research by the Knight Foundation shows that just 1.3% of U.S.-based assets under management are under the control of firms whose ownership includes substantial diversity. "We're not ascribing bad intent," says , president of . "But ultimately, this is going to be measured in real outcomes, and real, meaningful progress—the representation actually has to go up, participation has to go up, the equity has to go up." Want to close the generational wealth gap? Invest in minority-owned private-equity firms. The stakes are especially high, given the outsize compensation levels for the financial elite, as well as the role the industry plays in distributing capital throughout the economy. A more diverse financial sector would directly boost minority wealth creation by minting a new class of Wall Street (or LaSalle Street) titans. Additionally, those new leaders could bring valuable new perspectives to their firms. Research from Harvard economist Paul Gompers suggests that diversity can lead to improved investment decisions. So what's the holdup? It turns out that identifying the cultural blind spots and barriers that make it challenging to recruit and develop diverse talent is difficult work—even for leaders such as Thomas, an outspoken advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and someone who encountered many of those barriers himself while rising through the ranks. CULTURAL BARRIERS Thomas was working on Wall Street as an analyst at Morgan Stanley when he got his first sense of the cultural barriers that would challenge his ascent. The South Side native, who stumbled into finance when he took elective courses in accounting and applied economics at Whitney Young High School, handled the work just fine. But Thomas was thrown for a loop when he realized that nearly everyone in his analyst class could talk at length about their mutual Ivy League friends or the Michael Lewis book "Liar's Poker"—while golfing. It was clear that his new job came with an assumed, shared lifestyle—one that was completely unfamiliar for Thomas, who attended college at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, a historically Black institution. "The biggest gap to traverse was the cultural competency of going into a place where many of the people that you're working with might be second- or third-generation (financiers)," Thomas says. That was two decades ago, and it was clear to Thomas that the culture wouldn't be bending to accommodate him. It was equally clear that he needed access to those informal gatherings. "When the starting point is that everyone has the intellect, right, then the decisions in terms of who to spend time with, who to promote, who to invest in—those are really driven relationally, and anything that creates an impediment to those connections makes it more difficult," Thomas says. "What I realized is, it didn't have to be golf, but it did have to be something." Thomas found a way, asking his colleagues for book recommendations, reading every one, and then initiating conversations to discuss the books. He also met a senior executive each morning as the executive got off the subway, and they walked into the office together. But that's extraordinary effort. As firms attempt to decipher why more diverse candidates aren't rising through the ranks, they must adjust their ladders to be more accommodating to a broad range of climbers. One solution is formal mentorship and sponsorship programs that place the burden of forging strong relational connections on senior employees, rather than newcomers. EMPHASIS ON MENTORSHIP At Chicago-based private-equity firm , for example, mentorship is part of the evaluation criteria for every employee, and the onboarding for junior staff members is handled by established staff in their practice groups. "We're now in a phase where we all have to spend more time in talent management, and more time mentoring people," says Phil Alphonse, a senior partner at Vistria Group and co-head of the firm's education practice. "Private-equity funds are traditionally tough places to intern, because they're lean and everyone's running hard in different directions. It's not that often where someone wants to slow down and show you, 'This is how it all works.' "Given the pace at which we work, that's just not how people are oriented. But we have to change that. We have to spend that extra time, particularly for kids that are coming out of underserved communities." It's not only about making nonmajority employees feel included, or even about ensuring that they receive the on-the-job training needed to thrive, Alphonse says. When informal access to high-level employees is restricted to a select set, the scales are tipped when it comes to advancement and promotion decisions. "You may not mean for it to happen, but what happens is the other folks aren't beneficiaries" of the same information and access, Alphonse explains. It's important, then, that mentorship efforts are designed to accommodate mentees, rather than vice versa. One example from Alphonse: If an employee has a family, then a meetup might take place at a kid's soccer game, rather than on the golf course. That notion of accommodation and inclusivity also extends to flexible scheduling and work-from-home arrangements, both of which gained traction amid the pandemic, but also can seem at odds with the industry's grind-it-out work ethic. For employees with families, some of that hard work may more easily take place after hours or from a home office, and making space for that can be a critical element in developing and retaining diverse talent. "We all need to work together to make sure that our teams can still do their jobs without the pressure of trying to do them at the same time," says Angela Miller-May, chief investment officer at the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. "We've proven that we can work from home and get the job done." Mentorship alone doesn't account for candidates' struggles to advance in the finance industry. Unintended biases can also creep into hiring and promotion processes as well. One hurdle is the notion of hiring for "fit"—which often means favoring candidates who most resemble an organization's existing or former leaders. "The right fit often means I look like everybody else, I have the same opinions as everybody else, and we all went to the same schools," says Justine Phoenix, a vice president at Boston-based asset management industry association Nicsa and head of its Diversity Project North America. Instead, Phoenix says, diversity-focused firms have begun explicitly prioritizing "value-add" ahead of fit when hiring: "As we've gotten to the point where we realize diversity is a benefit to organizations, now the question becomes, 'Is this candidate going to be unique, and be able to provide that difference of thought?' " But that remains a goal, rather than the industry's reality. A new Nicsa survey indicated a yawning void between the value employees ascribed to diversity and inclusion and the degree to which they saw it implemented. The perception gap was most acute in responses from women and Black employees. At Northern Trust Asset Management, Thomas has found cutting bias from the promotion process to be more difficult than expected. One step was to examine midlevel hires and promotions where managers had traditionally been given broad discretion. Once Thomas determined that female and minority candidates seldom earned those sorts of promotions, the firm added structure to its process, tracking the gender and ethnicity of people promoted by individual managers and considering that information as part of those managers' evaluations. Northern Trust Asset Management also infused DEI into its more formal, HR-driven searches by requiring that a diverse candidate be considered for every opening. When that change still failed to produce a representative number of diverse candidates, Thomas looked deeper and discovered that the firm's screening panels consisted almost exclusively of white men. Once that changed, diverse candidates started to win promotions with greater regularity. The firm's 18-member executive committee now includes 10 diverse members, including Thomas. Of course, minimizing the subjectivity of the promotion process is no guarantee that a diverse candidate will or should get the job. But, even in cases where those candidates are passed over, a transparent, objective process can let candidates know that they were equally considered. "There is (diverse) talent within that band with seven to 12 years of experience, where people have made a commitment to the industry. And what they're looking for is greater dialogue; greater transparency; and more opportunities to understand how they can stay, thrive and advance in their organizations, because they're seeking a higher level of leadership and impact," says Nancy Sims, president and CEO of the Oakland, Calif.-based Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to boosting diversity within finance. "At some point, a lack of that clarity can lead to someone becoming less engaged, and to consider leaving that particular institution." FOCUS ON 'VALUE-ADD' The financial industry may be better at bringing in entry-level diverse candidates than promoting them, but that's not to say it has the hiring game figured out. Traditionally, top firms have concentrated their recruitment efforts on a small group of elite schools, including the Ivies, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Yet, there are only so many slam-dunk, elite candidates who identified a career in finance early and have spent years burnishing their résumés accordingly. That's a challenge for those top schools as well as for firms. "There is a pitched competition for the candidates that are applying to business school that have the bona fides" to attend a top-tier school, says Bernie Banks, associate dean for leadership development and inclusion at Kellogg. "That pool, everybody's competing for them. So, you're either going to have parity amongst the various schools, or you're going to have to enlarge the pie." Enlarging the pie means, for example, looking for candidates who excelled as undergraduates at less-prestigious institutions, or who vary from the traditional profile by majoring in something other than business. The challenge reminds Banks, a former squadron commander in the U.S. Army, of a staffing crisis that the Army confronted at the dawn of the cyberwarfare era. The Army had always required its recruits to pass a series of physical fitness tests, but "why is it necessary they have to be able to run two miles in 14 minutes? I could care less if they can run; I need them to code," Banks recalls. Kellogg has begun recruiting more broadly, as have financial firms. In June, three East Coast private-equity firms announced a 10-year, $90 million partnership with a coalition of historically Black universities, and locally, firms such as Northern Trust Asset Management have followed suit with their own efforts to recruit both at historically Black colleges and universities and other schools outside their traditional targets. Another aspect involves recruiting earlier and pitching the value of a career in finance to students who may not have considered one or who have a negative perception of the industry after the financial crisis of 2008. These steps haven't been necessary for firms accustomed to hiring second- or third-generation financiers, but if the goal is to expand the pool of candidates, then it becomes essential both to spread the word and to invest in the early stages of talent development. "One big barrier is that we're all looking for the best candidate right now, and we're forgetting that we have to give people an opportunity not only to prepare, but even to become interested," says Byron Slosar, CEO and founder of New York-based HIVE Diversity, a startup that pairs financial industry clients with prospective employees.

