The Pittsburgh Steelers have a prime opportunity to knock off the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Without Russell Wilson in the line up the Steelers need to take advantage of Geno Smith, who will be receiving first team practice reps for the first time in a couple years. Without the perennial MVP candidate in the line up the Seahawks find themselves in a very difficult position on offense. Despite Smith’s inefficiencies he still has a great weapon in his back pocket. That weapon is throwing the ball up to a 6’4” 235 pound receiver that looks like he’s carved out of granite and one of the freakiest athletes in the world.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO