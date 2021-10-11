CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Fitbit Premium Launches Workout Sessions Featuring Will Smith

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to work. out with Will Smith? Now you can. Fitbit premium is offering workout sessions guided by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith. Take Smith along with you during your fitness journey in six separate sessions highlighting all parts of your body. Smith’s program titled “StrongWill” will capture six key components including segments called Bodyweight Strength, Core Challenge, “Find Your Center,” Mobility Flow Yoga, “Let’s Go Cardio!,” per Google.

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Will Smith and Stephen Fry are your new workout buddies from Fitbit and Apple

Apple Fitness Plus and Fitbit Premium are fighting for your loyalty, and have enlisted some big celebrity names to right their respective corners. Fitbit has released a new set of intense workouts led by Will Smith, while Apple has launched a new Time to Walk broadcast featuring words of wisdom from Stephen Fry if you want something more gentle.
YOGA
Well+Good

This 10-Minute Core Workout Features Not a Single Plank, But Is No Less Fiery for It

If you rank plank exercises somewhere alongside colonoscopies and root canals in terms of how much you enjoy them, it can be difficult to find a core workout that doesn't make you feel heavy with dread. But fortunately, on the latest episode of Good Moves, Colette Dong, founder of trampoline-based fitness studio The Ness, has decided to fill this niche by demoing a 10-minute core workout featuring not a single plank.
WORKOUTS
barbend.com

The Best Ab Workouts for Strength, Beginners, Muscle Mass, and More

Dinner with the in-laws, taxes, and core work — there’s really no escaping certain obligations. Some people love ab workouts and others need them subtly woven in like vegetables in a spaghetti sauce. Regardless of where you fall, there’s a specific style of ab workout that’s best for you — whether your goal is hypertrophy, strength, you have little to no equipment, or you’re painfully trying to avoid “training abs”.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Grace Norman’s “No Watch” Track Session

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This week’s one-hour workout comes from Grace Norman, who knows a thing or two about running fast on the track. Norman competed at the 2016 Paralympics in both the 400m (where she won the bronze medal in a time of 1:01.83) and the inaugural paratriathlon, winning gold in her division, the PTS5. She added to her medal haul at this year’s Tokyo Paralympics, bringing home the silver medal in her division. That’s a lot of hardware!
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
1051thebounce.com

Usher Brings ‘Yeah!’ Choreography To The Peloton App

Usher is back with a dance/cardio program on the Peloton app. The eight-time Grammy winner will show you new moves with returning dance instructors Ally, Emma, Cody, Jess King, Hannah Corbin, and new instructor Callie Gullickson. The “U Got It Bad” singer will be making a cameo in Ally and Emma’s class. You will be learning the dance moves from Usher’s superstar choreographer Jamaica Craft.
THEATER & DANCE
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Instagram#Strongwill
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

The Rock’s Daughters: Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Three, Sweet Kids

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the proud father of three daughters, including Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Find out more about them here. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is a household name across the globe, with great success as a wrestler, actor, and businessman. The beloved Hollywood figure has another important job: to be a loving and caring father to his three children, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. The Jumanji actor definitely takes his job seriously, recently sitting down with People ahead of Father’s Day to discuss how grateful he is to care for three amazing daughters.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Karrueche Tran's Skirt Was a Broken-Down Blazer Held Together by 1 Single Button

In a sea of celebrities in Hollywood, be like Karrueche Tran and let loose on the red carpet. On Oct. 13, the actress and model attended the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles where she exuded confidence and fabulousness in a sexy black-and-white set from Lionne Clothing. Karrueche's ensemble was right off the brand's FW21 RTW runway, and she brought the outfit to life with her poses and ear-to-ear smiles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Hits the Stage in Cutoff Shorts & Sky-High Fringed Booties

Carrie Underwood’s on-stage style is back and bolder than ever. The “Before He Cheats” singer gave fans a look at her ensemble for the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville as she previewed her set for an upcoming Las Vegas show. For the performance, Underwood opted for a casual monochrome style in a cutoff black tank top and matching jean shorts; the raw-hem shorts came adorned with light-catching silver fringe and a chunky belt buckle. The fringe of her bottoms was then echoed on her choice of footwear — a studded black leather bootie complete with an over 4-inch heeled lift. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

13 Reasons Why You Aren’t Losing Weight—Plus, Expert-Backed Tips on What to Do About It

You’ve been diligently sticking to your fitness routine, cooking your own nutrient-rich meals at home and ordering the healthiest options on the menu whenever you get takeout. So, you’re probably wondering: Why am I not losing weight? Before you get frustrated, take a breath. Remember that the most important thing is that you’re living a healthy lifestyle—and that bodies are beautiful at any size.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy