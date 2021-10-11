CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The exclusion for qualified small business stock is in play

By Daniel Mayo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 13, 2021, the House Ways and Means Committee released 881 pages of legislative text laying out its budget reconciliation proposals. It also issued an 18-page section-by-section summary of the proposals. These proposals will be marked up in committee and are not set in stone, but if enacted in...

Mesquite Local News

Social Security supports small businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has been testing small businesses. Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory,. scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging even in normal times. If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, our online suite of services can help make...
SMALL BUSINESS
ourcommunitynow.com

Coughlin will be a voice for small business in Bremerton

As the recently retired President and CEO of Bremerton Chamber of Commerce, I'm writing to urge fellow Bremertonians to vote for Jeff Coughlin for City Council, District 3. I first met Jeff when he became executive director of the Kitsap History Museum.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Small Business Outlook Weakens

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Federation of Independent Business says its membership is getting less optimistic about their ability to fill open jobs. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased one point in September. Likewise, the organization’s uncertainty index increased five points last month. In NFIB’s previously released monthly jobs report,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adjusted Gross Income#Qsbs#House
appenmedia.com

Small Business Benefits. Are they worth it?

Why are benefits such an annual challenge for small businesses? Each year, the health insurance options change, price typically increases, and most of all, there is a significant amount of time that it takes to research these options. Although it can be a major investment of both time and money, it is a critical component of retaining and attracting quality employees to work for a firm. Studies show that primary reasons why people stay with a job is for the quality and levels of benefits. So why doesn’t everyone offer benefits?
SMALL BUSINESS
NBA

Introducing Fast Break for Small Business

In August 2020, amidst the movement for social justice and a global pandemic impacting many, the NBA family committed to practicing greater economic inclusion across our business activities and partnerships to ensure fairness and equity of opportunity for Black-owned and other diverse businesses. We are proud to advance this commitment through a new, first-of-its-kind partnership with LegalZoom, the leading online platform for business formation services.
SMALL BUSINESS
Winchester Star

Small businesses important to local economy

WINCHESTER — Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center Director Christine Kriz knows the math, and it supports shopping at locally owned stores and restaurants. For every $100 spent at a local establishment, Kriz said an average of $73 will stay in the local economy. For every $100 spent at a non-locally owned business, about $43 on average stays in the local economy.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
ceoworld.biz

Ideas for small and medium businesses in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates provides a huge number of opportunities for both indigenous people and expats. The country has prepared excellent ground for opening small and medium-sized businesses. The location of the country is beneficial for entering international markets. In this article, we will tell you about options for starting...
SMALL BUSINESS
Small Business
Economy
Income Tax
Taxation
Podcast
Sales Tax
The Motley Fool

1 Small-Cap Stock With Big-Cap Potential

The gig economy isn't showing signs of slowing down, and Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) is firing on all cylinders. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributors Jennifer Saibil and Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss why Fiverr could still have tremendous growth potential ahead of it. Jennifer Saibil: Ok,...
STOCKS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Focus: Small Business

This week's Crain's Focus section covers the growth of co-working and its transition to the mainstream. Plus, a Brecksville-based software source code provider aims to protect companies' most important data, an Akron office/co-working space serves as a place for car collectors to gather and store their beloved vehicles, and tax tips on cryptocurrency 'staking.' Here is a brief look at the stories included in this section:
AKRON, OH
Forbes

Impact Of Taxes On Small Business

For small businesses, taxes are a financial and administrative burden that directly impacts their ability to invest in their business, their employees, and compete in the broader economy. In fact, 77% of small business owners reported that federal business income taxes were very or moderately burdensome according to NFIB’s 2021 Tax Survey. This was followed by payroll taxes (69%) and state and local income taxes (66%). The survey also found that 64% of small business owners reported that federal business income taxes create an administrative burden in operating their business. Payroll taxes (60%) and state and local income taxes (58%) followed.[1]
INCOME TAX
smallbiztrends.com

Are Small Businesses Experiencing a Jobs Slump?

Small businesses gained 63,000 jobs during September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The overall growth for all businesses was 568,000 jobs. The majority of the small business gain (43,000 jobs) was in businesses of 20-49 employees. Service providing jobs lead the way in the small business gains with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Patriot Ledger

Baker plugs unemployment insurance relief for small businesses

With tax collections continuing to exceed expectations, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday pushed lawmakers to act on his plan to use part of the surplus from last year to deliver unemployment insurance relief to small businesses. Baker in August filed a nearly $1.6 billion spending bill that would direct $1...
SMALL BUSINESS
WKBW-TV

Free seminars for small businesses: Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses

AT&T has a series of free seminars called Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses. Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran shares more about these webinars. Some of the issues small businesses are facing includes the supply chain issues. Barbara says supply chain issues are more important to small business than to any large business because they’ve been there before, they know what to do and they have buying clout, but for the small businesses that ordered early they are going to have a great Christmas season.
SMALL BUSINESS
miltonscene.com

Finding your small business niche-Small Business Corner

Finding your small business niche – Small Business Corner. Finding a market where your small business can thrive will only increase your success potential. But, before you start a new business or try to grow your current business, you may want to consider finding a niche where you can specialize and grow. Hopefully these steps will help you to find a niche with growth potential.
SMALL BUSINESS
kirklandwa.gov

Help Now Available for Small Businesses

KIRKLAND, Wash. – The City of Kirkland has rolled out additional phases of its COVID-19 relief program to provide immediate financial assistance for small businesses, thanks to funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act. A limited number of $1,000 to $10,000 grants are now available for small Kirkland-based businesses behind on rent for the commercial properties they lease. To start the application process, businesses should go to www.kirklandwa.gov/business-help to complete and submit the intake form between October 5 - October 19, 2021. Program funds may only be used as a payment against a small business tenant’s past-due rent due to COVID-19 economic hardship experienced between March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. Note that the application process requires the cooperation of tenants and landlords and payments will be made to the landlord.
KIRKLAND, WA
joywallet.com

Best Insurance Companies for Small Business

Making sure your small business is protected should be a priority for any business owner. While no one hopes to ever make an insurance claim, not having business insurance can leave your company open to lawsuits and fines, and could potentially cut into your profit margin. Not all small businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses

There is no shortage of articles talking about the labor crisis gripping the U.S.; “nobody wants to work anymore" is a common refrain. Many of these articles attempt to diagnose the problem, but most wind up just describing its effects. Few, if any, attempt to help find a solution. Even fewer can help the small-business owner. This is what we’re going to do here, with a focus on small businesses that have realized that their workers can function in a remote world.
SMALL BUSINESS

