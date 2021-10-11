CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook whistleblower will brief the Oversight Board on 'cross check' rules for VIPs

By K. Bell
Engadget
 3 days ago

Members of the Oversight Board will meet with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen as it investigates the company’s controversial “cross check” system. “In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted,” the Oversight Board wrote in a statement. “Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations.”

