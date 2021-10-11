CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Natural Foods Enhances Taste and Texture In Reformulated TUNO Seafood Alternative

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In an effort to continue disrupting the industry and effecting change for people and planet, Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), leading manufacturer of better-for-you, shelf-stable foods, announced the company debuted its newly reformulated TUNO seafood alternative varieties, as well as refreshed packaging for its complete line of shelf-stable, plant-based Loma Lind Meal Starters and Solutions.

