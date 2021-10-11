Atlantic Natural Foods Enhances Taste and Texture In Reformulated TUNO Seafood Alternative

More people than ever are convinced things need to change, but we also really like meat. We humans may be omnivores, but we really like meat. Some 86 percent of people surveyed by data-gatherer Statista say their diet includes meat. So, when you read articles about “strong trends toward veganism” or with provocative headlines such as “Will We All Be Vegans by 2030?” take them with a few shovels of salt. No, we won’t all be vegan by 2030, but yes, there is a trend – perhaps not all that ‘strong’ but a trend nonetheless – toward vegan and vegetarian diets.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO