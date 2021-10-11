Monday Mailbag Podcast: What to make of Oregon's injuries this season?
Why are the Oregon Ducks dealing with so many injuries to key players on this year's football team? Is there any kind of concern with these injuries? We discuss that question as well as what the Ducks can do to help their passing game get on track, the college football playoffs, the status of Joe Moorhead and his impact, and a look at the Ducks going into this weekend's game against the visiting California Golden Bears.247sports.com
