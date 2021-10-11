CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Monday Mailbag Podcast: What to make of Oregon's injuries this season?

By Matt Prehm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy are the Oregon Ducks dealing with so many injuries to key players on this year's football team? Is there any kind of concern with these injuries? We discuss that question as well as what the Ducks can do to help their passing game get on track, the college football playoffs, the status of Joe Moorhead and his impact, and a look at the Ducks going into this weekend's game against the visiting California Golden Bears.

247Sports

PODCAST: Previewing and Predicting Oregon at Stanford

How do we see No. 3 Oregon at Stanford playing out this weekend?. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com preview this upcoming football game between the Ducks and the Cardinal, what the keys to the game are, an up to date injury report, some predictions for what we think will happen in this game, and who will, in the end, walk off the field as the winner.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

PODCAST: What's next for Oregon football recruiting?

The Oregon Ducks have landed another verbal commitment and how does that impact this recruiting class?. Matt Prehm of DuckTerritory.com dives into Oregon football's recruiting success, what the landing of this four-star recruit means, and what will now be the focus moving forward for the Oregon Ducks?. All that and...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

War of words between Hawkeyes, Penn State intensifies

Iowa’s journey as the No. 2 team in the country continues, but last weekend’s win over Penn State has left controversy in its wake. After Penn State suffered several injuries against the Hawkeyes, some of which incited a vocal reaction from the Kinnick Stadium crowd, both head coaches have weighed in on the topic. On […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Georgia DB Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Georgia football suffered a blow to its secondary this week when West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith reportedly suffered a torn ACL. Smith, who missed the first five games of the season due to a preseason foot injury, made his debut last weekend against Auburn. He appeared on special teams and briefly on defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s path to victory vs. Nebraska starts with one player

LINCOLN, Neb. — If last week was the biggest game of the season for Michigan, this might be the most important. Not from any rivalry perspective, but Saturday night’s Michigan-Nebraska tilt (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) is a game the ninth-ranked Wolverines must win if they want to prove they belong in the Big Ten title race. The East Division is home to three 5-0 teams, and there’s still 4-1 Ohio State, a team that may not lose the rest of the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE

