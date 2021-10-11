‘Spotlight’ Actor Brian d’Arcy James Completes First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Actor Brian d’Arcy James can now add another item to his list of accomplishments – Boston Marathon finisher.

d’Arcy James, who played reporter Matt Carroll in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” and has also starred in a variety of Broadway musicals including “Shrek” and the original “Hamilton,” finished the course in 3:30:22.

This was d’Arcy James’ first time running the Boston Marathon.

“You can tell I’m a good actor because right now I really want to throw up,” the 3-time Tony nominated performer joked.

d’Arcy James said running the race after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic was a great way to say “We’re back.”

“Boston Strong. There’s nothing better,” he said.