Boston, MA

‘Spotlight’ Actor Brian d’Arcy James Completes First Boston Marathon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Actor Brian d’Arcy James can now add another item to his list of accomplishments – Boston Marathon finisher.

d’Arcy James, who played reporter Matt Carroll in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” and has also starred in a variety of Broadway musicals including “Shrek” and the original “Hamilton,” finished the course in 3:30:22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKUtE_0cNvHOe600

Brian d’Arcy James after finishing the Boston Marathon. (WBZ-TV)

This was d’Arcy James’ first time running the Boston Marathon.

“You can tell I’m a good actor because right now I really want to throw up,” the 3-time Tony nominated performer joked.

d’Arcy James said running the race after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic was a great way to say “We’re back.”

“Boston Strong. There’s nothing better,” he said.

