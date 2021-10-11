CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

From a derby draw to NWSL solidarity – 5 things from the WSL weekend

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yfbm3_0cNvGxqi00

Players stood in solidarity with counterparts in the United States, Ellen White responded to being dropped, and Arsenal continued their perfect start.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from this weekend’s action in the Women’s Super League.

All-White in the end

Seeking to snap a three-game losing streak, Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor made the brave call of dropping England striker Ellen White to the bench for Saturday’s derby against Manchester United. Things looked bleak for City after Georgia Stanway’s first-half dismissal was followed by United going 2-1 ahead with just 15 minutes to go. But, 24 hours after being shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or, substitute White gave Taylor a timely reminder of her talents with an equaliser to earn City a first point since the opening day.

Awesome Arsenal

Under the guidance of new boss Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal continue to set the pace following an emphatic 3-0 win over Everton. A stunning volley from Katie McCabe followed by a goal from defender Lotte Wubben-Moy put the table-topping Gunners in control at the break, before Frida Maanum’s 25-yard strike capped a perfect afternoon. Swede Eidevall is yet to suffer a setback in the league since replacing Joe Montemurro in the summer, with his side three points ahead of champions Chelsea and Tottenham following five wins from as many games.

Show of support for NWSL players

WSL teams showed solidarity across the weekend, with players linking arms or clapping ahead of each of the six fixtures. The acts of unity came after the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League was rocked by sexual misconduct allegations made against coach Paul Riley, who denies the accusations. NWSL players had performed similar acts at their games on Thursday – the first set of fixtures since a report containing the allegations was published.

Spurs stall

Arsenal were afforded early breathing space at the summit after the 100 per cent record of north London rivals Tottenham was halted at Brighton. Hope Powell’s Seagulls swooped in to secure all three points on the back of two successive losses courtesy of strikes from Lee Geum-min and Victoria Williams. Spurs’ forgettable trip to Sussex was compounded by striker Rachel Williams seeing red for two bookable offences.

Birmingham up and running under Booth

At the bottom end of the table, there was welcome relief for Birmingham. The Blues, who escaped relegation by just two points last term, finally picked up their first point of the new campaign by battling back to hold West Ham. A difficult start under new manager Scott Booth looked set to continue when Claudia Walker put the Hammers on course for a third successive WSL win. But Birmingham captain Louise Quinn led by example to salvage a 1-1 draw and finally give her team something to build on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
offsiderulepodcast.com

Five things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys gives us the lowdown on this gameweek’s action. Static and stagnant Manchester City look hopeless at West Ham. Manchester City had never lost three consecutive games in the WSL before this weekend. In fact, they had only lost three matches in an entire season twice, before their 2-0 defeat to West Ham.
SOCCER
BBC

Are Man Utd favourites for first time in the WSL derby?

"Manchester is blue" has been the familiar outcome following recent Women's Super League derbies between two of football's newest rivals. Manchester United, only formed in May 2018, have never beaten City in three meetings in the WSL but for the first time on Saturday, they might just be the favourites.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

NWSL players halt play in ‘solidarity’ moment

Washington (AFP) – Players from the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC halted play on Wednesday, leading protests against sexual misconduct scandals that have swept across the National Women’s Soccer League in recent weeks. NWSL games resumed on Wednesday with three fixtures after the league called off games last weekend following...
ADVOCACY
chatsports.com

Bruno: We need to learn from Everton draw

For the second consecutive game, the Portuguese playmaker captained United at Old Trafford but on this occasion, he was unable to lead his team to victory as the Reds' interval lead was cancelled out by Toffees winger Andros Townsend in the second half. Fernandes's 50th involvement in a Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Taylor
Person
Victoria Williams
Person
Louise Quinn
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Scott Booth
Person
Claudia Walker
Person
Katie Mccabe
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City: Five things we learned from entertaining Anfield draw

Liverpool and Manchester City fought out an entertaining and back-and-forth encounter on Sunday, eventually sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.A bright start saw the Reds threaten once or twice early on with their high pressing and adventurous passing, but that quickly faded and City dominated the large majority of the opening 45 minutes. Phil Foden was the biggest threat, twice denied by Alisson, while Jack Grealish flashed an effort wide too and Kevin de Bruyne should have done better with a header.After the break, an improved home outfit went close through Diogo Jota, before Mohamed Salah’s run and pass...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Manchester City in WSL derby

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Manchester United scored two second-half goals but Manchester City, who had 10 players for most of the match after Georgia Stanway was sent off, grabbed a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Women's Super League derby clash on Saturday. Visitors City saw...
SOCCER
BBC

Did Man Utd miss opportunity to beat rivals City in WSL derby?

Leading 2-1 against 10 players with 11 minutes left - will Manchester United ever get a better opportunity to get one over on their local rivals?. United's chance to beat Manchester City for the first time since their promotion to the Women's Super League slipped from their grasp in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

All NWSL games postponed this weekend

In light of the devastating report that came out Thursday about former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley — the latest in a series of reckonings within the NWSL over the past three months — the league announced today that all games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The decision was made in collaboration between the players and the league.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Wsl#Manchester United#The Women S Super League#The Ballon D Or#Awesome Arsenal#Tottenham#Spurs
theanalyst.com

Red vs. Blue: The WSL Manchester Derby Preview

Manchester United have won six of their last seven WSL games, while Manchester City are on a disastrous run of three successive losses. But this is a derby and we know form often goes out of the window. The fortunes of the two Manchester teams in the Women’s Super League...
SOCCER
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Fallout from the NWSL abuse scandal expands to other countries

The sexual abuse scandal that broke in NWSL late last week is now spreading to other leagues as players come out of hiding to tell their experiences. Australia and Venezuela are the first to countries to announce investigations into allegations of abuse in their respective women’s leagues and national teams.
MLS
The Independent

Les Ferdinand excited by QPR’s future and hoping to be a ‘pioneer’ for diversity

Les Ferdinand is optimistic QPR can return to the Premier League and feels the green light for a new training ground is the latest building block being put in place at the club.The Sky Bet Championship outfit received planning permission in September for a new £20million training base to be built in Heston, with supporters given the chance to invest in a bond through Tifosy Capital and Advisory which will pay towards the state-of-the-art facilities.Due to open during the 2022-23 campaign, the Rs could be a Premier League club by that time if Mark Warburton’s side continue on their current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
abc17news.com

NWSL players look to reclaim sport after scandals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League players have returned to the field in hopes of reclaiming their sport after nearly a week of dealing with claims of sexual harassment and mistreatment by a prominent coach. The league called off games in the wake of allegations leveled at North Carolina coach Paul Riley. The league has since resumed the season, but players made a powerful statement at each of the first games by stopping play in the sixth minute and gathering together with coaches in a circle at midfield.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Four-star Arsenal defeat Hoffenheim in Women’s Champions League

Arsenal chalked up their first win of the Women’s Champions League group stage by beating Hoffenheim 4-0 at Meadow Park.Following their 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in their opening fixture of Group C, goals from Kim Little, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson saw the Gunners to a comfortable victory that pulls them level on points with their German opponents in the standings.Little and Heath found the net prior to half-time, before Miedema and Williamson rounded off the scoring in the second period, although Hoffenheim had plenty of chances themselves.Nicole Billa fired wide on the turn as Arsenal failed to...
WORLD
The Independent

Billy Gilmour will earn Norwich place on merit, Daniel Farke insists

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke maintains he is not under any extra pressure to give Billy Gilmour game time in the Premier League – but backed the on-loan Chelsea midfielder to prove himself at the top level.Gilmour impressed for Scotland during the international break, helping Steve Clarke’s squad follow up a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time win over Israel at Hampden Park with a battling victory away to the Faroe Islands.The 20-year-old has started four Premier League games for the Canaries since completing a season-long loan from the Blues, but was an unused substitute for both the defeat at Everton and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling: Racist abuse not taken as seriously as other topics

Raheem Sterling feels racist abuse continues to not be taken as seriously as other social topics.Manchester City forward Sterling has himself been subjected to incidents while on international duty with England Following England’s defeat to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were all targets for social media trolls after missing spot-kicks in the shoot-out.You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2—...
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy