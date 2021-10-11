CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

[email protected]: Food tech fund | TikTok marketing | Plant-based meat deceleration

By New Hope Network staff
newhope.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic Labs spins-out FoodLabs, a €100M FoodTech fund addressing climate and health. Here's more evidence of the tech industry pivoting to focus on climate and sustainability issues: European investment firm Atlantic Food Labs is relaunching as FoodLabs—and has allocated a €100 million FoodTech fund to invest in food, health and sustainability startups. The first companies to receive funding from FoodTech include Microharvest ("Providing access to sustainably produced nutrients and proteins"), Habitual ("a digital health startup providing digital diabetes reversal direct to consumers"), Foodji ("a digital solution for fresh and healthy food to go") and Klim ("with the mission to make agriculture more sustainable through carbon farming"). Tech Crunch reports.

www.newhope.com

Comments / 0

Related
kamcity.com

Verdino Foods Gains First Multiple Listing For New Plant-Based Meat Alternative Range

Verdino Green Foods UK is this month launching a new plant-based chilled range into 250 Asda stores. This will initially comprise of two SKUs – Pepperoni Slices (80g) and Salami Slices (80g) – that are both made from pea protein. It is the first retailer listing in the UK for Verdino, following the launch of its range in August, initially through its website.
RETAIL
mediapost.com

Canada's Very Good Food To Test U.S. Home Delivery Of Plant-Based Meat

As Vancouver-based The Very Good Food Company Inc. prepares for a NASDAQ listing, the plant-based foods marketer plans to offer 30-minute home delivery by partnering with several third-party services. Beginning in December, orders for The Very Good Butchers plant-based meats will be fulfilled by DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

Plant-based food brands need to prioritize emotion over function

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. From Oatly to Impossible Burgers, the plant-based sector is booming, with some analysts predicting its value at $74.2 billion by 2027. Once a niche space, it’s now attracting multinationals like Nestlé and global investors like Blackstone. But as the sector grows, so too does its consumer base, bringing with it more diverse needs and desires than those of early buyers.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Industry consolidation — Large meat and dairy companies dominate nascent plant-based and cellular meat industry

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Nearly every week a major media outlet publishes a headline announcing that a giant meat or dairy processor has acquired full...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Tech#Plant Based Foods#Influencer Marketing#Atlantic Labs#Foodlabs#Foodtech#European#Atlantic Food Labs#Microharvest#Tech Crunch#Blk
drugstorenews.com

Real Good Foods, Beyond Meat partner on plant-based sausage pizza

Real Good Foods is putting a plant-based twist on meat sausage pizza. The Cherry Hill, N.J.-based company, which creates foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, is partnering with Beyond Meat to launch this new frozen option. Banza, Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart partner on plant-based...
FOOD & DRINKS
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Hybrids are coming’: Cell-cultured and plant-based meat blends are in development

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. From soy-based sausages to pea protein burgers, the plant-based category is booming. According to EU data, Europeans’ consumption of plant-based food...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Eagle-eyed Woolworths customer decodes a tiny symbol on her receipt to discover she was overcharged at the checkout - so what does it mean?

Supermarket giant Woolworths has admitted to a blunder made on a customer's transaction after the savvy shopper decoded an obscure symbol on her receipt. The customer named Julie took to Facebook on Tuesday after her usual shop at the Culburra Beach branch in NSW to ask the grocer why she had been charged GST on a 125g tin of 'Deep Cove Sardines in Oil'.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Popular Nestle snacks were just recalled, so throw them out now

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! The FDA this week announced a food recall involving four Nestlé Professional products due to a potential mislabeling error involving peanuts. The four products in question, which we’ll get to in a minute, caused some allergic reactions even though peanuts aren’t listed as an ingredient. And seeing as how peanut allergies can sometimes be incredibly serious, and fatal at times, this is certainly a recall worth bringing to your attention. What Nestle products are part of the food recall The items subject to the...
FDA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
newhope.com

Natural Grocers enacts wage increase

Natural Grocers has raised wages for all hourly store associates and plans to lift starting wages for new store workers beginning next week. The Lakewood, Colorado-based natural and organic grocery chain said Thursday that all current hourly store personnel started receiving another $1 per hour effective Oct. 4. With the increase, average hourly pay for full-time store associates rose to $18.43, including $1 per hour in Vitamin Bucks. Also, effective Oct. 18, the hourly pay rate for entry-level positions will rise to a range of $14 to $18, including Vitamin Bucks.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Launches Express Delivery

Stop & Shop has launched a new online express delivery service in a partnership with Instacart.Stop & Shop Express is available through the company's hundreds of supermarkets, according to a report from Supermarket News.The site reported that the goal of the service is to provide a quick tu…
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Milan Laser hair removal company files to go public

Milan Laser Inc., the profitable Nebraska-based laser hair removal company, has filed to go public. The company has not yet determined how many shares it will offering in its initial public offering, the expected pricing of the IPO or the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The company did said it have three classes of common stock. The Class A shares to offered in the IPO will have one per share, while Class B and Class C shares will initially have 10 votes. The company expects its shares to list on the NYSE under the ticker...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy