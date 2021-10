Erie County has released an updated map showing the percentage of residents in each ZIP code who are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 12. The ZIP code with the most fully vaccinated residents (63.2 percent) in the county is 16505, which largely covers western Millcreek near the lakeshore. The ZIP code with the least full vaccinations (31.6 percent) is 16503, which is located in east Erie.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO