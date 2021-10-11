Metroid Dread proves Samus is the hero the Nintendo Switch needs and deserves – Review
Samus Aran has always been one of the most interesting characters in gaming. Almost universally beloved, she is brave, strong, and clad in some of the most iconic armor ever seen in the form of her fantastic Power Suit. She was one of the first prominent female heroes in the medium, and she continues to stomp faces into the dirt nearly 40 years later. The Metroid games have a storied history and a potent formula. People feel the same deep connection and love to them that they do to Mario and Sonic titles.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0