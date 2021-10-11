CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOC’ alum Meghan King marrying Cuffe Owens, President Biden’s nephew

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprise! Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens are getting married. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, and Owens, nephew of President Joe Biden, only went pubic with their relationship two weeks ago. The nuptials were announced on Monday by the White House as the president and First Lady Jill Biden are attending. The “small, family wedding” will take place on Monday at the home of Owen’s parents.

