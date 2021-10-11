CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top US Official to Visit Haiti

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Department of State says a top official will travel to Haiti on Tuesday to meet with officials on the ongoing political, economic and humanitarian crises in the French-speaking Caribbean country. It said Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Roll Call Online

Former Haitian envoy says deportations ‘not the answer’

The former U.S. envoy to Haiti, who resigned last month in a scathing letter, told lawmakers Thursday that mass deportations are “not the answer” to a rise in migration from the Caribbean nation, given the extreme poverty and dangerous conditions there. In a virtual briefing for members of the House...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

Blinken to meet President Lopez-Obrador during visit to Mexico City: US Official

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a visit to Mexico City on Friday (local time), a senior Biden administration official said during a conference call. "We look forward to discussions with our Mexican counterparts during...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
IMMIGRATION
blavity.com

US Deports Nearly 4,000 Haitian Migrants In 9 Days

The U.S. has pushed out almost 4,000 Haitian migrants from the country over the course of nine days, CBS reports. The development comes as a part of a major deportation effort by the Biden Administration under the emergency pandemic-era policy. Title 42, which was enacted during former President Donald Trump's...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

UN extends Haiti mission by nine months

The United Nations Security Council extended the UN mission in Haiti by nine months on Friday after an 11th-hour compromise was struck between western powers and China. The council passed a resolution extending the mandate by less than the one-year that the United States had sought but more than the six months Beijing wanted. The proposal was passed unanimously by 15 votes to zero. The vote came shortly after 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), just hours before the political mission was due to expire, extending it to 15 July, 2022.
WORLD
arcamax.com

Haiti to send back US-donated Moderna vaccines

Haiti, which has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Western Hemisphere, will be returning thousands of unused doses donated by the U.S. to keep them from expiring. The COVAX Facility, which provides free and subsidized vaccines to the poorest nations, confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday that...
WORLD
IBTimes

US Deportation Flights Took 7,500 To Haiti: IOM

More than 7,500 Haitian migrants were deported in less than three weeks by the United States, which chartered 70 flights, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitian, had crossed the Mexico-Texas border since the middle of September, prompting the US government...
IMMIGRATION
Times-Herald

Former US envoy describes dire security in Haiti

The former U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, told House lawmakers that deportation of Haitian migrants will not "make Haiti more stable. In fact, it's going to make it worse.” (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘Who wouldn’t want out?’: migrants deported to Haiti face challenge of survival

When Reynold Joseph was deported from the US back to Haiti after five years in South America, he was unprepared for just how bad things had become in his homeland. Outside a ramshackle guesthouse near downtown Port-au-Prince, where he and a dozen other deportees are staying, some goats were grazing on burning piles of rubbish, while drivers honked and cursed in a queue for petrol that snaked round the block. Each night, Joseph’s three-year-old son stirs in the sweltering heat, and bursts of gunfire ring out in the distance.
IMMIGRATION
Laredo Morning Times

Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Haiti's top diplomat implored the U.N. Security Council on Monday for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the existing U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in the crisis-wracked country. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities...
WORLD
El Paso News

UN agencies call for protection measures for Haitians migrating through the Americas

GENEVA, Switzerland (KTSM) – UN agencies call on states to refrain from expelling Haitian migrants without proper assessment of their individual protection needs and to offer protection mechanisms for more effective access to migration pathways. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and the United...
IMMIGRATION
thehofstrachronicle.com

The abuse of Haitian migrants sets us back 200 years

This week, America has proven yet again that Black lives do not matter here. The U.S. is forcibly sending about 14,000 Haitian migrants back to Haiti, a decision so insensible and rash that the U.S. special envoy to Haiti quit in protest. Just over the summer, Haiti saw the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and before they could even begin to recover from that tragedy or hold a new election, they experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,000 people. Not to mention, with the lack of solid, consistent leadership, Haiti is currently overridden with violence and poverty. Haiti is in no shape to be taking in more people and asylum seekers elsewhere should not be forced to return to an unsafe place, but the U.S. doesn’t care, and why should they?
IMMIGRATION
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION

