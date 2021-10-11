CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epworth, IA

Tim Letner, 66, formerly of Sheldon

nwestiowa.com
 3 days ago

EPWORTH—Timothy John Letner (Tim Bob) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his home in Epworth, Iowa. He was 66 years old. Tim was born and raised in Sheldon, Iowa, where he attended school and graduated in 1973. He worked construction for a few years, then went to college at Mankato State, and ultimately earned a Master’s of Education degree. He settled in Epworth, Iowa, where he taught in the Western Dubuque School system until his retirement.

www.nwestiowa.com

