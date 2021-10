JR Smith surprised many of his fans this past year when he revealed that he would be retiring from the NBA and transitioning to college, where he would play golf for the North Carolina A&T University Aggies. Smith's quest for a college degree has been extremely inspiring, and it's cool to see what he has done at the school thus far. Smith is always live-tweeting his college experience, and whenever he does well on a test, you can tell it fills him with joy.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO