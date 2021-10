Just before the screening of Halloween Kills (2021) at the Venice Film Festival, actress Jamie Lee Curtis was presented with the Golden Lion Award in Lifetime Achievement. Looking back fondly on her film career up to this point, she stated that the significance of receiving the award while reprising her role as Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode was not lost on her. The film franchise that got her career off the ground was now the same one taking center stage during one of her proudest moments as an actress.

