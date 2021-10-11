Curtis Sliwa demands Columbus statue on Staten Island

One of Staten Island’s biggest secrets is that an estimated 300,000 tons of good quality iron ore were mined around Todt Hill, Emerson Hill, and Grymes Hill in the 1830s through 1880s! It was refined and used in iron foundries and also finely ground for use as the pigment red ochre. However, if you search for evidence, you will only find deserted pits, brown-colored soil, a street name, and a Dutch Colonial farmhouse where an iron mine owner once lived — as well as a road named Iron Mine Drive around where the mines were located. No machinery or other artifacts remain. Some mines are flooded and one area is called “iron ponds.”

