Curtis Sliwa demands Columbus statue on Staten Island
Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa proposed Monday placing one of the recently removed Christopher Columbus statues that stood in neighboring cities on Staten Island. Along with monuments in Columbus Circle, Astoria, on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, and Cadman Plaza, “Staten Island, which some people call ‘Staten Italy,’” deserves an effigy of the 15th-century explorer, the Guardian Angels founder told reporters ahead of the Columbus Day parade in Manhattan.talesbuzz.com
