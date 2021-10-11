Bun B Calls Ted Cruz A "B*tch Ass" At Astros Game

Bun B is a man of the people, especially in the city of Houston. The legendary UGK member's voice echoes throughout the city of Houston, and his influence remains ingrained in the culture. But, as an elder statesmen, he has a responsibility to speak out at injustices and corruption in his city. So, when he was just a few feet away from Ted Cruz, it seemed inevitable that he was going to give him a piece of his mind.