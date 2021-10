Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.

